Nokia Updates Classic Models: Introducing the Renewed Nokia 150 and Nokia 130 Music
Nokia Updates Classic Models: Introducing the Renewed Nokia 150 and Nokia 130 Music

Nokia Updates Classic Models: Introducing the Renewed Nokia 150 and Nokia 130 Music

Nokia Bringing Back Popular Models 150 and 130 Music with Updated Features

In a surprising move, Nokia has announced the return of two of its iconic models, the 150 and the 130 Music. These devices, which were exceptionally popular in the past, have been given a slight makeover in terms of design and functionality. Notably, both models will not have internet connectivity, but they are expected to excel in durability.

The Nokia 150, known for its ruggedness, now comes with IP52 protection, making it resistant to dust and water drops. Its exterior is textured, complemented by metallic keys and a 2.4-inch screen with 240 x 320 pixels. However, the standout feature of the Nokia 150 is its impressive battery life. With a 1450 mAh battery, the phone promises up to 20 hours of conversation or 30 hours of music playback through its MP3 player.

On the other hand, the Nokia 130 Music is specifically designed for music lovers. Featuring a rear speaker and quick access buttons, this phone ensures easy navigation through its MP3 player or FM radio. The front design of the Nokia 130 Music focuses on the numeric keypad, with rounded edges and a 2.4-inch screen boasting 320 x 240 pixels.

While the Nokia 130 Music lacks a camera, it shares the same powerful 1450 mAh battery as the 150 model. Nokia conducted resistance tests on the device, assuring customers that it can withstand knocks without major damage.

Excitement surrounds the availability of both models, as they have already appeared on Nokia’s online store. However, customers will have to wait to make a purchase, as the website currently states that the phones are “out of stock.”

Nokia’s decision to reintroduce these classic models reflects a significant demand for simpler and more durable feature phones, which are sought after for their long battery life and reliability. With their renewed design and enhanced features, the Nokia 150 and 130 Music are expected to reignite nostalgia among Nokia fans and attract new users looking for robust and dependable mobile devices.

