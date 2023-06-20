Nokia’s new phone is ready, G42 5G, G310 5G have a special relationship-ePrice.HK

In recent years, Nokia, which has revised its product portfolio and abandoned the high-end market, has improved its performance after focusing on the production of low-end and mid-range mobile phones. A few days ago, the foreign website NokiaMob searched for treasures on the Bluetooth certification website and found two new Nokia phones that have not yet been released. If there is no accident, they will be low-end positioning, but at least they are 5G phones.

Entry-level 5G positioning

One of the new phones that recently appeared on the Bluetooth certification website is the Nokia G42 5G, which is said to have gray and purple body options. The Nokia G42 5G is equipped with a 6.55-inch HD+ resolution screen, with a Snapdragon 480+ processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, pre-loaded with the Android 13 system and a built-in 5,000mAh battery that supports 22W fast charging.

The US version was renamed and launched

As for another Bluetooth-certified Nokia G310 5G, its specification configuration is exactly the same as the above-mentioned G42 5G. The difference between the two is that the G310 5G is designed for the US market, while the G42 5G is the international market version. Now that both phones have been certified, it is believed that Nokia is ready to launch them at any time.

Source: nokiamob

