Never before have Italian companies of any size entrusted the cloud and digital platforms with strategic activities in their core business. And today more than ever, cybercriminals from all over the world are bringing critical infrastructures to their knees with ever higher levels of alarm. An operation of great impact was born exactly in the center of this scenario change the balance of the Security market also and above all in Italy.

Nomios Groupa major pan-European network security player, has announced that it has completed theacquisition of a majority stake in Additenet, an Italian company that deals with cybersecurity, cloud transformation and network security services. An operation that strengthens Nomios’ position in Europe as one of the “leading service companies of cyber security“.

With the addition of Aditinet, Nomios Group’s annual revenue soars 400 million euros and its established staff exceeds the over 600 FTEs in the seven markets where it is present in Europe. The operational continuity of Aditinet, as there is no “merge” on the national territory, remains fully guaranteed. The current CEO and founder of Aditinet, Paolo Marsella, and CFO Alberto Mez will remain minority shareholders and will continue to manage the company and lead the integration within Nomios Group.

The identikit of Nomios Group and Aditinet

Nomios is one of the leading European suppliers of cybersecurity and network security solutions and services, with a large customer base in diversified industries. In 19 years, Nomios has grown: today it has more than 20 offices in seven countries in Europe and a broad portfolio of professional services, managed services, support and SOC offerings. Nomios has an experienced and highly certified engineering pool in the industry, and maintains strategic partnerships with leading technology vendors, including Palo Alto Networks, Juniper Networks, Cisco, Fortinet, F5 and others.

Cyber ​​threats and cyber incidents: activate your resilience in 10 steps

Aditinet was born in 2004 in Italy as a company of system integration and professional services specialized in cybersecurity. With an annual turnover of 40 million eurosAditinet is among the most recognized players in the cybersecurity industry in Italy, with best-in-class certifications with Palo Alto Networks (Diamond) and F5 (Platinum) among other top-tier vendor partnerships. With offices in Rome, Milan and Padua, it serves over 150 customersincluding several Italian national banks, utilities, universities, manufacturing companies and ministries.

A common factor skills, resources and portfolios

“This acquisition marks an important step in the continued growth and success of Nomios and brings many advantages in terms of offering thanks to the sharing of suppliers, customer relationships and a wider range of services. Not only does the acquisition of Aditinet provide Nomios Group significant expertise and a strong client base in Italybut also allows us to add new services such as theethical hacking to our portfolio,” he explained Sébastien Kher, CEO of Nomios Group.

“Becoming part of Nomios Group is the ideal step to realize Aditinet’s vision of make IT and the cloud a more secure environment for customers and further consolidate relationships with key suppliers,” he said Paolo Marsella, CEO of Aditinet – Nomios will provide scale and expertise to further accelerate our growth in the Italian market. Both companies will be eligible for synergies on a European scale in terms of skills, resources, breadth of portfolio, being able to access multinational clients operating in Italy and based in Europe”.