Non-consensual online pornography: 13 million users in Italy, Onlyfans is very popular
Non-consensual online pornography: 13 million users in Italy, Onlyfans is very popular

There would be more than 13 million Italian users who share non-consensual pornography (NCP) on Telegram channels. This is the result of a survey conducted by PermessoNegato, published in the Report on the state of the art of revenge.

The non-profit association for social promotion, born in November 2019, is one of the main realities at European level – with almost 4000 victims assisted per year – which deals with technological, legal and psychological support for victims of Non-Consensual Pornography and other forms of Image Based Abuse.

In the study published, the Permanent Observatory of PermessoDenegato found various data that outline the dimension of the phenomenon in Italy: 231 Telegram groups/channels active in sharing NCPs intended for an Italian public; non-unique registered users equal to 13,152,000 Telegram accounts; the largest Telegram group examined has over 540,000 unique users; a sample analysis on the most numerous Telegram groups led to an estimate of the overlap of users between the groups at around 65%.

The report also mentions the circulation of child pornography, the increase in the demand for violence material and the growing abusive exchange of content from Onlyfans, a paid social network where mostly erotic content is sold by subscription. Finally, the association denounces what it considers “the continuous disinterest of the forces of order”.

