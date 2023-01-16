Mini-ITX size with silver heat sink, supports PCIe 5.0 interface, DDR4 memory.

Mini-ITX is the best choice for DIY small hosts, and MSI seems to be beginning to know how to follow suit. Following the mid-range positioning MPG Z790I Edge WiFI, it has brought a new price-oriented twin product MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4.

MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4 adopts B760 chipset, and the market reference price is about 6,190 yuan, which is almost half the price compared to MPG Z790I Edge WiFI with Z790 chipset. It has no dazzling special design and function stacking, it just allocates and utilizes B760 resources properly, supports PCIe 5.0 x16, DDR4 memory, provides 2 sets of M.2, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E wireless network, a Orientation as flat as chipset positioning.

MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4 Design Configuration

The design is based on an 8-layer 2oz thick copper printed circuit board, and the processor power circuit is constructed as 8 (vCore) + 1 (GT) + 1 (AUX) phases, of which vCore uses a 90A power level chip with a single 8pin power input socket. The heat source element uses a 7W/mK thermal pad as usual, and the heat sinks that are advertised as larger in size are independent, unlike the MPG Z790I Edge WiFI. In addition to using a heat pipe to connect, a heat sink is also placed on the side of the I/O backplane. fan.

MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4 uses DDR4 memory, and the specified overclocking frequency is DDR4-5333+ (1DPC 1R). DDR4 old users can save some money when upgrading. The actual assembly is simple and uncomplicated. It has 3 sets of 4pin fan sockets to support water cooling. Although there is no light pollution, there are still 1 set of programmable V2 and RGB LED lighting effect sockets available, and there are also easy debugging lights for EZ Debug. , and the remaining items related to the front panel of the case.

The only PCIe slot adopts PCIe 5.0 x16 setting, combined with its own Lightning Gen 5 PCI-E material and circuit optimization design. Although there is a TPM module socket behind the slot, the usage rate is very low and it will not be compatible with the graphics card. interfere with each other. Between it and the M.2 heat sink, there are items related to the front panel of the case, such as power supply, audio effects, USB 2.0, etc. Since the heat sink is not a towering, multi-layer stacked design, there are also obstacles to assembly or bare metal use. not big.

MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4 has 4 sets of SATA 6Gb/s and 2 sets of M.2 slots. The SATA is located next to the ATX 24pin power supply and memory slots, and no special design such as daughter cards is used. As for M.2, it adopts a typical design of 1 set on the front and back of the circuit board. The front set is served by the Shield Frozr heat sink sandwich. The wiring is directly out of the processor to support PCIe 4.0 x4. The set on the back of the circuit board is in charge of the B760. The support is the same and SATA modules can also be used.

In the I/O backplane area, in addition to the VRM’s enlarged heat sink to form a cover, it also includes a pre-installed I/O cover design. The current popular standard configuration includes HDMI 2. (TMDS) and DisplayPort 1.4, which can be used for internal display in the processor. Or use it when installing and debugging. Due to product positioning factors, there is no additional design such as Flash BIOS button and its assigned USB port, clearing CMOS, etc. You have to go directly to MPG Z790I Edge WiFI to enjoy these functions.

There are 4 ports of USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 ports of USB 3.2 Gen 2 (one of which is Type-C), 2 ports of USB 2.0, as for the front expansion port of the case, 1 port of USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 3.2 can be pulled out 2 ports each of Gen 1 and USB 2.0. As far as the detailed specifications are concerned, all USB 3.2 Gen 1 on the I/O backplane are expanded by the Genesys Logic model GL3523 hub chip. In addition, MSI has not arranged any USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, which is a bit confusing.

The network connection solution uses the Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 wireless network module and the Realtek RTL8125BG, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet controller, which is a common combination in B760 chipset products. As for the Audio Boost sound effect, it uses Realtek ALC897 codec, with audio capacitors, isolation lines, depop sound and other materials/designs. ALC897 is old but compared with the new generation products of ALC4000 series, it is at least mature and stable with fewer problems.

MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4 Test Experience

In the usual UEFI BIOS and additional software MSI Center, MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4 does not have special functions such as BCLK overclocking like MAG B760M Mortar Max WiFi. However, it can also achieve different levels of performance by relaxing the Power Limit as provided by competing products, that is, the heat sink form we have mentioned many times, whether it is a Z or B series chipset product under MSI, provides This option can be considered and played with.

The performance measurement experience is carried out with Core i5-13600K, Intel’s preset power limit is 181W, and the UEFI BIOS of MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4 selects the water-cooled heat sink mode, and the Power Limit will be fully unlocked to reach 253W. This setting will not change the Core i5-13600K itself. The preset P-Core all-core 5.1GHz and E-Core all-core 3.9GHz clock configurations are relatively subtle for performance improvement. The actual measurement results are as follows: the following.

MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4 Geekbench Multi-Core Performance Multi-Core Score 17353 Crypto Score 14602 Mother-in-law intact 16774 Floating Point Socre 19065 Single-Core Performance Single-Core Score 1999 Crypto Score 4544 Mother-in-law intact 1756 Floating Point Socre 2101 3D Particle Movement Score（Mops/sec） 3699.426 3DTrig（Mops/sec） 606.2274 BiPy（Mops/sec） 1328.7661 P1rRjct（Mops/sec） 781.2482 Cosine（Mops/sec） 308.0821 HypCube（Mops/sec） 422.3538 NormDev（Mops/sec） 252.748 7-Zip Overall Rating (GIPS) 130.534 Compression rating (GIPS) 129.407 Unzip Ratings (GIPS) 131.661 Nero Score Nero Score 9663 CPU Fraction 2774 AI marker 3047 AVC decoding and encoding 2501 GPU Fraction 6889 AVC decoding and encoding 4914 metaverse 8864 Cinebench R23 CPU – Multi Core（pts） 22794 CPU – Single Core（pts） 2005 Blender Benchmark CPU monster 141.614777 junkshop 95.011551 classrom 72.735577 dGPU monster 2326.075217 junkshop 1525.554022 classrom 1335.239571 AIDA64 Cache & Memory Benchmark DDR4-4400 Read（MB/s） 87529 Write（MB/s） 82675 Copy（MB/s） 82364 3DMark Speed Way Graphics Score 4688 Time Spy Extreme Score 8776 Graphics score 8997 CPU score 7708 Fire Strike Ultra Score 11560 Graphics score 11324 Physics score 37141 CPU Profile Max threads 9921 16-threads 9358 8-threads 7124 4-threads 4306 2-threads 2182 1-threads 1095 PCI Express feature test Bandwidth（GB/s） 24.03 PCMark 10 Extended Score 12916 Essentials Score 12263 App Start-up Score 19753 Video Conferencing Score 8126 Web Browsing Score 11491 Productivity Score 11944 Spreadsheets Score 15656 Writing Score 9113 Digital Content Creation Score 16610 Photo Editing Score 20752 Rendering and Visualization Score 22167 Video Editing Score 9963 Gaming Score 30909 Graphics score 45886 Physics score 38042 CrossMark Overall Score 2329 Productivity 2115 Creativity 2597 Responsiveness 2241 WebXPRT 4 Score 319 Photo Enhancement（ms） 274 Organize Album using AI（ms） 1040 Stock Option Pricing（ms） 88 Encrypt Notes and OCR Scan（ms） 632 Sales Graphs（ms） 181 Online Homework（ms） 1209

In sum, MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4 has the lowest reference price in the market among Mini-ITX size B760 chipset products. The design and configuration of its processor power supply circuit is reasonable, and it also has a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and supports DDR4 memory. Although it lacks USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, the reality is that competing products at similar prices may not have it. Therefore, when you want to assemble a Mini-ITX small host, MPG B760I Edge WiFI DDR4 is a very balanced option, and it has a silvery visual sense to add some points.