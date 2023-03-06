Listen to the audio version of the article

A failed attack essentially what the pro-Russian Noname057 have made, for the second time, against Italy since this morning.

This time they tried to bring down, with Ddos attacks, the site of the Carabinieri and the Tim Group; that of the Ministry of Labor and that of the Superior Council of the Judiciary.

The carabinieri had already been, last month, among the main targets of the cyber-attackers, who had also targeted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Defense, Bper bank, A2A (energy), the interior site for the d ‘identity, agricultural policy site, and the Tim Group, which hosts all the sites attacked.

But the difference compared to last time is notable.

Affected sites experienced only some slowdown and perhaps went down for a few minutes; for a few hours perhaps only that of the CSM, according to sources close to the Italian cybernetic defense system.

Last time Foreign Affairs and the Carabinieri were offline for a good part of the day, February 22nd.-

The targets were notified immediately, in this new case, as early as seven in the morning. The authorities also ensured that the defenses were active (the web application server to filter attacks and a contract for managing the peak bandwidth caused by some types of Ddos) and that there was enough personnel to follow up on the attack.

The Noname057 group on Telegram mocks Italy, saying that the new defenses put in place after the last attack have not proved sufficient; they accuse the carabinieri of cowardice for their choice (common, in these cases) to block foreign connections to counter the Ddos.

But in fact theirs turns out to be mere propaganda. That is precisely their purpose. We only know about Noname that he is one of the pro-Russia cyber activist groups that emerged in March 2022; they are known for Ddos attacks in many European countries and the USA. The most serious damage to sites of Lithuanian airports and institutions last year. The best known group of this type is Killnet. Only on February 12 did they carry out a Ddos attack against NATO infrastructure. According to the Telegraph, these attacks have also caused the interruption of contact between the organization and the military aircraft that are providing relief to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

However, the more time passes, the more the defenders seem to be ready and equipped against these threats, also thanks to the continuous media attention and relative awareness of potential victims. Task performed also, and operationally, by the National Cybersecurity Agency (under Palazzo Chigi).

It remains relevant that the Kremlin, directly and indirectly, uses cyber activists to put pressure on our critical infrastructure. Moreover, the recent annual Intelligence report (at the end of February) indicates that Moscow will continue to use cyber attacks and online disinformation as weapons of hybrid warfare against Italy and the West.