Developed by Merteshka and published by HypeTrain Digital, the new smartphone game “Black Book (tentative translation, English original name: Black Book)” recently announced that it will launch an iOS version, and it will officially land on the App Store on April 21, 2023. This work is currently released on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4.

According to the official statement, “Black Book” is based on Slavic mythology and is a dark RPG adventure game in which players will play a young wizard. Battle evil forces in card battles while exploring a world where humans and mythical creatures coexist.

The Black Book combines card RPG and adventure gameplay to tell the unforgettable story of a young wizard dedicated to the forces of darkness. Players will plunge into the grim but fascinating world of Slavic mythology and uncover its dark secrets.

“Black Book” is announced to officially land on the App Store on April 21, 2023.