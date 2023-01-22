Listen to the audio version of the article

They are not for everyone – prices above a thousand euros – and they are not available everywhere either. Oppo Find N2, for example, for now you can only find it in China which has become a laboratory for testing foldable mobile phones. It bills itself as the world‘s lightest horizontally foldable smartphone. And indeed it is like this: it weighs only 233 grams or less than a classic smartphone. It opens like a booklet, the famous fold which would then be the reflection that forms in the center of the display is imperceptible and has a top-of-the-class photographic sector. How is this second generation Oppo Find N different? We’ve had it in hand for a few weeks. It’s a little better than the previous one, more elegant and more confident in knowing what it wants to be. The feeling is that producers are finally close to squaring the circle. This applies to Oppo which in addition to the Find N2 also has, and this time in Italy, the Oppo Find N2 Flip model, but also applies to Xiaomi (Mi Mix Flod 2), and to Motorola (Razr 2022) and to Vivo and Pixel which are are preparing to hit the market with their leaflets. Samsung, which believed in it before the others and invested the most in it, has found its balance point with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Today, months after its launch, you can also find the mobile phone for around one thousand and one hundred euros. I think prices are going down. Even by force of circumstances, with inflation and the consumer crisis, producers cannot afford the margins of the past.

The Oppo Find N2 looks a lot like its predecessor. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 it is more compact, the display is less large but is more manageable. When folded inwards leaving a 5.54-inch screen outside. open extends to 7.1 inches. Made of metal, carbon fiber and glass, it has its strong point in its second generation Flexion hinge. Oppo said it has managed to reduce the number of parts inside the hinge from 138 to 100, meaning it can bend the screen to different angles.

According to forecasts by analyst firm TrendForce, consumers will buy 18.5 million units compared to 12.8 million last year. Much will depend on the impact of the recession. Certainly this time there will be only Samsung to lead this market. If in the past twelve months it was the Koreans who commanded over 82% of the folding smartphones purchased this year, Xiaomi and Oppo are also ready to enter western markets.