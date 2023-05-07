Not even AirPods Max can do it!The world’s first true lossless Wi-Fi headset HED Unity launched, priced at about NT$67,000

Recently, a lossless Wi-Fi headset from an unknown Swiss start-up company has attracted the attention of the audio industry. This headset, called HED Unity, is the world‘s first lossless headset that can use Wi-Fi networks. , High-resolution audio streaming wireless headphones, its sound quality has reached the level of 24bit / 96kHz.

The emergence of HED Unity makes people look forward to whether well-known brands such as Apple and Sonos can follow up and launch their own Wi-Fi headsets. Currently, Apple’s AirPods Max and other Bluetooth headsets are lossy audio transmissions, which cannot be completely avoided even with new codecs. And this Wi-Fi headset can ensure the complete transmission of audio signals, allowing users to hear the original music.

HED Technologies calls its lossless technology “better than high-fidelity, Full-Fidelity”: “Unity’s proprietary Full-Fidelity standard provides unprecedented, truly lossless audio, letting you hear music just as it is. Immerse yourself in Rediscover your favorite tunes in pure sound, all in one piece, fully enclosed, completely wireless comfort.”

The HED Unity is also well designed, with earcups made of high-grade aluminum with carbon-fiber-reinforced nylon bases and memory foam ear pads inside, and cooling gel for comfort. The headset is equipped with a 40mm titanium alloy driver unit, supports active ambient sound management (with 12 microphones to eliminate noise), and has a nine-band equalizer to customize the sound effect. In addition, it also supports head tracking motion detection, which can provide an immersive three-dimensional surround sound effect, similar to the spatial audio of AirPods Max.

When not streaming over Wi-Fi, HED Unity uses Bluetooth 5.3, which supports SBC and AAC codecs.

Users can use the company’s Unity Multisource Music Player app to connect to music libraries or streaming services such as iHeartRadio, Qobuz, Spotify, Soundcloud, and more, and the headset supports personal NAS devices, DLNA, UPnP, and FLAC files. The headset is powered by a dual-core processor and can receive over-the-air software updates to improve functionality.

Of course, such a high-end Wi-Fi headset is not cheap, and its price is as high as 2199 US dollars (about 67,000 Taiwan dollars), far exceeding competitors such as AirPods Max. However, for those who pursue the ultimate sound quality, it may be a worthwhile investment.