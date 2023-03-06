A few days ago, we wrote an article about the latest “Video Super Resolution function (VSR)” launched by NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card. After it is turned on, it can improve the resolution of videos on Netflix, YouTube and other websites, which means better picture quality. The news is that not only RTX graphics cards, but Chrome and Microsoft Edge also have built-in similar functions, and both Intel and AMD can use them. Let me teach you how to enable them.

Teach you to enable Google Chrome’s built-in video resolution enhancement function

Google Chrome’s function of increasing video resolution needs to be paired with an Intel processor. This is a similar function developed by Intel. It is said that the name will be called “Intel Video Processor Super Resolution”, but this has not yet been confirmed. Currently, it is forced to open through a small trick. Because there is no such function in Chrome’s settings.

First of all, you must make sure that you are using an Intel processor, and it is a model after the 10th generation. The previous one may not work. In addition, it seems that the Intel Arc graphics card also supports it. For the Chrome browser part, at least version 109 or later, the latest version is 110, hardware acceleration must also be enabled.

If these conditions are met, please open the content of the Chrome shortcut menu, and then add –enable-features=IntelVpSuperResolution after the target, as shown in the figure below, and click Apply to confirm if there is no problem. You will be asked to provide system administrator privileges, just press continue:



Open it after completion, and the video resolution function will be automatically enabled. To test whether it is successful, you can open a random YouTube video and confirm that the GPU usage has improved during playback. If there is, it means success. If it is not, it is likely that your processor does not support it.

The picture below is the situation I haven’t played yet, and the GPU is about 10%:

After playing, the GPU usage rate increases significantly, reaching 25%~30%:



Below are the before and after pictures shared by foreign netizens. The one on the left is not turned on, and the one on the right is turned on. It is obviously much sharper:



Another comparison chart:



However, one thing to note is that Intel has not yet released this technology, so strictly speaking it is not officially supported. Some of them will not be known until Intel announces it. Now it is just an early adopter.

Image credit: VideoCardz

Teach you to enable the built-in function of increasing video resolution in Microsoft Edge

The Microsoft Edge part is different from Chrome. It is developed by Microsoft. Microsoft has announced the addition of this “Video Super Resolution” feature on its official website, but it is currently only available in the Microsoft Edge Canary version. If you installed Canary, you can now enable this feature by going to edge://flags/#edge-video-super-resolution:



However, there are still some restrictions. The graphics card must be Nvidia RTX 20/30/40, and AMD RX5700~RX7800. Other models are not supported. The video played must be lower than 720p, and AC Power needs to be connected. There are quite a lot of restrictions.