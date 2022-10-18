There was the metaverse, because in this period you can’t not talk about metaverse (despite the many doubts surrounding virtual worlds)but there was not only that, at Tech World 22, Lenovo’s annual event dedicated to innovation. There was also a lot of hardware, and hardware that we found interesting during the presentation we saw.

Let’s talk about new applications of the rollable technologythat is, of rollable devices that after the first, tiring experiments of a few years ago, seem destined to return: in particular, the Chinese giant has unveiled the prototypes of a computer and a smartphone with rollable screens, which in the intentions should allow to have “Greater productivity, entertainment and connectivity on a dynamic, adjustable and larger screen, in a smaller device that meets the needs of hybrid work“. In practice, the smartphone and laptop that were shown, developed together with the Motorola team (whose brand belongs to Lenovo), are physically compact but have a screen that somehow gets bigger, scrolls, widens or even disappears. as needed, going to hide towards the internal base Of the device.

Cyber ​​Spaces, the metaverse with holograms

As for the so-called metaverse, which is not only the one imagined by Zuckerberg and Meta, Lenovo has unveiled Cyber Spaces: it is an interactive and physical holographic solution that according to the company would be dedicated to “teamwork and immersive communication in telepresence ”, which would be doing something somewhere while we are somewhere else. The idea is to meet people face to face, without really meeting them face to face.

During the presentation, Yuanqing Yang, presidente e CEO di Lenovorecalled that “technology is transforming our future workspace and living space into a combination of virtual and physical worlds, made possible by the power of the new IT infrastructure that is widespread”, but that “the power of innovation is not only the digitization and smartification of all sectors, but also the solution to humanity’s greatest challenges. “Also for this reason,” Lenovo has doubled the investment in research and development so that intelligent technology can contribute effectively to a rapidly changing world ”.