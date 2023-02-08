Following the unveiling for China in January, OnePlus just held an event in New Delhi for the global launch of the latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G. But that’s not all: the Shenzhen company also showed a pair of high-level earphones, its first tablet and anticipated a product that can be seen at the Mobile World Congress, albeit only as a prototype at the moment.

Fast and smooth

The OnePlus 11 5G offers an extremely fast and smooth experience thanks to the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which guarantees faster CPU and GPU speeds (35% and 25% respectively), as well as better energy efficiency and the support for real-time hardware-enabled ray tracing.

The OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM memory and OnePlus’ RAM-Vita technology, which allows you to have up to 44 applications active at the same time. A Supervooc fast charging system, paired with a 5000mAh dual-cell battery, extends battery life and provides peace of mind during use. The OnePlus 11 5G takes just 25 minutes to go from 1% to 100% battery capacity thanks to 100W fast charging.

The OnePlus 11 5G will receive four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security patch updates. Additionally, the OnePlus 11 5G is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 device to be approved as Snapdragon Spaces Ready, allowing developers to bring their XR ideas to life and explore the full potential of wearable AR.





Display e audio

The OnePlus 11 5G has a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO 3.0, a proprietary technology that saves power and adapts the refresh rate based on specific usage, ensuring consistency and clarity regardless of the content. The display of the OnePlus 11 5G is certified by SGS Low Blue Light Ex. It is one of the first Android smartphones to support Dolby Vision and is equipped with dual “Reality” speakers and supports Dolby Atoos, both via the onboard speakers and Bluetooth headphones .

Photo and video

The OnePlus 11 5G triple camera system accurately records every moment and self-enhances the images. It is equipped with a 50MP main sensor, a 32MP portrait lens and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. The third-generation Hasselblad for Mobile camera on the OnePlus 11 5G features natural color calibration with Hasselblad, supported by a 13-channel multispectral sensor for identifying the colors of light, as well as Portrait mode to provide near depth tracking. similar to that of a DSLR, natural bokeh and light flare effects. And thanks to the TurboRAW HDR algorithm it can capture scenes with HDR clarity and wide dynamic range.

Colors, prices, availability

The OnePlus 11 5G is available in two colors, Titan Black and Eternal Green, both with a matte frosted glass back. It will be on sale starting February 16 at 10 am, at €849 (in the 8+128GB variant) or €919 (16+256GB). The Eternal Green version will be sold exclusively on Amazon. Until February 16, all customers who pre-order OnePlus 11 will receive a free choice of a Bang & Olufsen speaker or a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earphones are the first to offer spatial audio stability and compatibility for Android users. Spatial audio technology simulates the surround sound experience of a movie theater, fully immersing users in entertainment. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is one of the first True Wireless Stereo earbuds to adopt Google’s spatial audio feature, developed for Android 13. With the Android 13 framework, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also unlocks the multi-dimensional immersive experience for multi-channel audio source on YouTube and Disney+.

Sound collaborations

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also boast an EQ tuned by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, which allows users to adjust the balance of the frequency components to suit Hans’s typical musical tastes and styles. Called “Soundscape,” the custom equalizer invites audiophiles to enjoy the full orchestral sound of a classical symphony or the multilayered reverbs of an action movie.

OnePlus has also partnered with Danish speaker maker Dynaudio to create MelodyBoost Dual Drivers. Dual 11mm + 6mm driver technology consistently delivers low frequencies for a deeper, fuller and more consistent dynamic bass, as well as clearer vocals. The earphones also come with a Dynaudio preset EQ and three custom EQs: Bold, Serenade and Bass.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are equipped with the Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation function, which eliminates ambient noise up to 48dB. They have a transparency mode which, when activated, allows users to converse clearly with the people around them, even with the headphones on. Battery life goes up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case. To maintain a fast and smooth streaming experience, the next generation earphones are equipped with LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio and dual connection.

Price and availability

In Europe, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be on sale on OnePlus.com from February 16 for 179 euros.





OnePlus Pad

Designed to provide a fast and smooth experience for tablet users, the OnePlus Pad is the company’s first tablet. For the first time in a tablet, the front uses 2.5D curved glass and features an 88% screen-to-body ratio thanks to a super-narrow 6.54mm bezel and domed frame. The screen is wrapped in an aluminum alloy body, and features a central rear camera. OnePlus Pad will be available in Halo Green.

The OnePlus tablet is perfect for multitasking: It’s powered by the latest Dimensity 9000 chipset, the first mobile chip to feature a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz, and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and RAM -Life that let you juggle apps with ease.

The 9510mAh battery offers over 14.5 hours of video watching and 1 month of standby time, but there is also the 67W Supervooc power adapter to provide a full charge in 80 minutes. In addition, the OnePlus Pad supports seamless connection to OnePlus smartphones running the latest version of OxygenOS, and can also automatically connect to the Internet through the phone.

Top-notch entertainment

The OnePlus Pad has an 11.61-inch screen with Dolby Vision support, an industry-leading 7:5 aspect ratio, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, the highest in a tablet. The screen allows you to view multiple lines of an ebook simultaneously, multiple lines of a spreadsheet simultaneously or, combined with the high refresh rate, a better gaming experience than ever before. The tablet supports Dolby Atmos and uses omni bearing sound field technology, which intelligently identifies the direction of the screen and automatically switches between left and right audio channels for more immersive sound.

The equipment also includes the OnePlus Stylo and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard.





Tastiera OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro

Created in collaboration with the OnePlus online community and designed based on their feedback, the OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro Keyboard is the brand’s first mechanical keyboard and is fully customizable. Crafted entirely of aluminum, it’s the first keyboard to feature Marble-mallow keys, which use a proprietary thermoplastic elastomer to produce a springy rebound with every press for optimal comfort and functionality. It can be used with various operating systems, including MacOS, Windows and Linux.