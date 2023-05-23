Not my first choice! The Anker 335 power bank (PowerCore 20K) in the test

The PowerCore 20K is currently Anker’s “modern” entry-level power bank. It offers a decent capacity of 20000mAh as well as a 20W USB C port.

This is a good combination for most current smartphones. In addition, there is the chic and valuable design that is typical for Anker.

However, Anker would like to have just over 50€ for this fun. This is a very proud price!

Can the power bank justify this? Let’s find out in the test!

The Anker 335 power bank (PowerCore 20K) in the test

At 166 x 84 x 24.5mm, the PowerCore 20K is adequate for the advertised 20000mAh capacity, although not overly compact. If you are looking for a 20000mAh power bank that is as small as possible, you have come to the wrong place.

The same applies to the weight of 484g. Models like the VEGER Power Bank 20000mAh small 22.5W or the Nitecore NB20000 offer a higher energy density.

Nevertheless, dimensions and weight are okay in my opinion. Especially since the haptic anchor is typically extremely good! So we have a nice matt plastic on the top and bottom and high-gloss plastic on the edge.

The large anchor logo is also made of high-gloss plastic. Small point of criticism the plastic on the top was a bit “stained” for me, which was only visible depending on the angle of the light.

The four usual status LEDs for checking the remaining capacity are located on the power bank in the on switch.

Connections of the anchors 335

The Anker 335 PowerCore 20K has two USB A and one USB C port.

USB C Port – 20W USB Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/2,22A

USB A – 18W Quick Charge – 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

The USB C Power offers up to 20W according to the USB Power Delivery Standard. The two USB A ports, on the other hand, rely on Quick Charge 3.0 with up to 18W.

So far a solid equipment, for smartphones. The power bank is not suitable or only suitable to a very limited extent for notebooks or other larger devices.

You can also only use one port of the power bank at a time! If you use several ports at once, they will be throttled to a maximum of 5V/3.6A.

The PowerCore 20K is of course also charged via the USB C port, but with a maximum of 18W.

The power bank has no PPS!

The capacity of the PowerCore 20K

Anker promises a capacity of 20000mAh or 74Wh for the power bank. I could measure the following:

Wh mAh % of HA 5V/1A 69.046 18661 93% 9V/1A 70.18 18968 95% 9V/2A 66.239 17902 90%

Here’s a positive surprise! I could measure a capacity in the range of 17902 mAh to 18968 mAh. This corresponds to an excellent 90% to 95% of the manufacturer’s specification.

In general: The capacity specification for power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells inside. However, their discharge is not 100% efficient. There is always a certain loss in the form of heat due to internal processes, voltage conversions, etc. This is especially true when using Quick Charge, USB PD or other fast charging standards. 80-90% is the usual “good” value for usable capacity. Over 90% are very rare and under 80% are uncommon. Also keep in mind that your smartphone does not charge 100% efficiently! If this has a 2000mAh battery, approx. 2600mAh are required for a 100% charge. However, this depends on the model and the type of charging.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads + Apple iPhones ++ Apple MacBooks 0 Google Pixel + Huawei Smartphones + OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) + Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) —

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Expect slow loading speed

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

The Anker 335 PowerCore 20K only has a normal 20W USB C port without PPS. This provides a good loading speed in combination with the current iPhones. However, this is only suitable for MacBooks or iPads to a very limited extent.

These charge on the power bank, but not overly quickly.

Samsung and Google smartphones also charge quickly on the power bank, but usually not at full speed.

Although this power bank is clearly also suitable for Android users, it is somewhat focused on Apple users.

Charging time

The PowerCore 20K can be charged with up to 18W. How long does a charge like this take?

A charge from 0% to 100% takes about 6:30 hours. This isn’t overly snappy, but acceptable. The same charge takes 11:30 hours on a normal 5V/2.4A charger.

efficiency

Let’s talk about charging efficiency. Here we compare the power that the power bank needs to charge against the power that we can extract later.

The power bank required 89.91 Wh via USB PD and 86.48 Wh via USB A 5V/2.4A.

In the best case In the worst case USB PD 78% 74% USB A 5V/2,4A 81% 77%

This results in a charging efficiency of 74% in the worst case to 81% in the best case with the PowerCore 20K.

This is slightly above average charging efficiency.

Conclusion

I have to admit that I have a hard time recommending the Anker 335 PowerCore 20K.

In itself it is a usable power bank, which will do a good job in practice. However, apart from the high-quality design and the “Anker” name, little speaks for them.

Quite big and heavy for 20000mAh + 20W

No PPS

high price

Loading speed mediocre

The Anker PowerCore 20K is initially a fairly large and heavy power bank, for 20000 mAh and an output of only 20W. The power bank weighs 484g, which is a lot!

We do have a 20W USB C output, but that’s nothing special anymore. In addition, the port lacks PPS, so Samsung smartphones would only charge with a maximum of 14W on the power bank.

20W in combination with iPhones, 14W in combination with Samsung Galaxy models is fine, but really not spectacular. At a price of €60 at the time of the test, this is very difficult to justify in my opinion!

So unless it absolutely has to be an Anker power bank, there are better alternatives! Possible alternatives to the Anker PowerCore 20K: