Not only ChatGpt: with Ernie Bot (and the others) the Chinese challenge in Artificial Intelligence starts

Baidu, a leading Chinese tech company, has announced the opening of ErnieBot to the general (Chinese) public. It is a rival of ChatGpt. In fact, it obtained the authorization of the Government. Until now, however, only Chinese users selected after a long waiting list could access it.
Erniebot, like ChatGpt, can converse in text, answer questions, solve math problems.
Other Chinese chatbots, analogous to Western counterparts, are more specialized in writing programming code and composing poetry. Some of them also allow input and output in other forms, such as audio, image, data visualization.

The political neutrality of generative artificial intelligence is an illusion

The Chinese government loosens the brakes

One reason Chinese tech companies have so far restricted access to the public has been fears that the models could be used to generate politically sensitive information, dangerous to the government. Most current chatbots, such as those at Baidu and ByteDance, however have built-in moderation mechanisms that refuse to answer sensitive questions about Taiwan or Chinese President Xi Jinping.

«Feedback from the real world»

“By making the Ernie Bot available to hundreds of millions of Internet users, Baidu will be harvesting huge and valuable human feedback from the real world. This will not only help improve Baidu’s foundation model, but also iterate Ernie Bot at a much faster pace, ultimately leading to a superior user experience,” said Robin Li, chief executive officer of Baidu, according to a press release from the ‘agency. This is the first Chinese chatbot licensed for general public access. Awaiting authorization are now Alibaba and ByteDance.

