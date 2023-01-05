E-ink is nothing new – Amazon has it built part of his empire on ebooks and e-ink. And yet the variant that supports color is (at least in part) and above all the tablets on which to take notes, which also on Italian Tech we had indicated as one of the trends of the new year.

And in fact, among the products that most impressed us among those announced by Lenovo for 2023, and which we were able to see and handle premiered at CES in Las Vegas (here all the news)there are a couple that have to do with e-ink.

Tech Test Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X, the proof: a beautiful display to take anywhere by Emanuele Capone

October 13, 2022











Lenovo Smart Paper, a tablet for notes

The first is called Smart Paper, costa 499 euro (the price includes both the device and the pen and the cover) and it is indeed a device based on e-ink and designed for taking notes. From the company they do not hide that the inspiration is the excellent ReMarkable (our test here) and also that “if what you want is an ebook reader, then better buy a Kindle” (now in version 11)because “this device does something else”.

What it does, thanks to one 10.3” screen with automatic brightness adjustment and 24 different color temperature variants, it allows you to take notes, write on them, even by simulating more or less intense and thick strokes, add notes or annotations to books (because he reads ebooks anyway, even if obviously not those from Amazon), listen to a voice that speaks (a professor explaining a lesson, for example) and transcribe his words. An app, available for iOS and Androidallows integration between this tablet and smartphone, so as to find the texts written on the other on one and vice versa.

With 64GB of storage and 4GB of memory, the Lenovo Smart Paper has operating system based on Android, to which the Chinese company has obviously added many customizations tailored to the needs of those looking for these devices. In the short contact there is also felt relatively light: the declared weight is around 400 grams.



The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist in traditional configuration (but with e-ink screen)



The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist screen can be rotated to use one screen or the other



The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist in tablet version (but with the OLED screen)

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist, the rotating laptop

The Smart Paper is not the first device on which Lenovo uses the e-ink but it is the first totally focused on this technology. It is not the first because the ThinkBook Plus has been in the range for years. Which with the arrival of the latest version is instead the first in the world with a color e-ink screen: it’s called Twist, it’s a laptop with two screens, one attached to the other and which can be rotated to use one or the other. The main display is a 13.3” Oled, the other uses e-ink technology and is 12”; both are touch e the one that is not in use can show a screensaver or an image of your choice.

The idea is that it can use the notebook in a traditional configuration to do what you do with any notebook (this one has Windows 11, processors up to Intel i7 and up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal memory) and then rotate the screen to interact with documents, read on a display kinder on the eyes and also fold it over the keyboard for turn the ThinkBook Plus Twist into a nice chunky tablet. And unfortunately also quite expensive: there is not yet an arrival date in our country, but from the information we have collected it should start from a price of 1699 euros.

Kindle Scribe, Amazon’s ebook reader becomes a notebook by Bruno Ruffilli

30 November 2022





The mockery of the Lenovo ThinkPhone

Lenovo ThinkPhone, an anniversary smartphone

It has nothing to do with e-ink, but we still found it interesting, the first phone from Lenovo to carry the Think brand, which turns 30 in 2023: obviously made by Motorola (the two companies are now the same thing), the ThinkPhone is a smartphone with a 6.6” FHD Plus display, Snapdragon 8 Plus GEN 1 processor, 8-12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of space. But we didn’t like it for that. We liked it because it carries a historical name in the world of information technologybecause it seemed well made (it’s not too big and heavy, but it’s guaranteed for falls of up to 1.5 meters in height) and because the company has clear ideas about what it wants it to be: “The choice of professionals ”, perhaps of who once had the BlackBerry and had to say goodbye.

To make it so, there are many software solutions that should convince those who work with the phone: a programmable red button to open any app on the fly, environments dedicated to cybersecurity and passwords, 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches and above all a lot of integration with the computer. For example, after pairing (via wifi or bluetooth) on the PC you can open any app on the phone in a dedicated window that replicates its shape, the Copy made on the smartphone becomes a Paste on the computer (and vice versa) and when the handset loses connection, the phone automatically activates its hotspot to allow you to continue browsing. And then, the power supply for the 5 thousand mAh battery is that (excellent) from 68W that we had already appreciated on the Motorola Edge 30 Neowhich is largely capable of recharging any notebook.

Il Lenovo ThinkPhone it should arrive in Italy “within the next few weeks”, but there are still no official indications on its price.

@capoema