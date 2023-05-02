Not only the Champions League, even the semi-finals of the Europa League in the clear: that’s where

In the last few hours the official announcement has arrived that Milan-Inter in the Champions League will be broadcast on TV8 as well as on Prime Video. Today comes the news that the agreement for the company could also close shortly Free-to-air broadcast of the two Europa League semi-finalswhich will see Juventus and Roma involved.

In fact, AGCOM’s ultimatum to Amazon also extends to Europa League matches, since they are among the relevant events as they see two teams from our country involved.

The broadcast rights for Juventus-Seville and Roma-Bayer Leverkusen are currently held exclusively by Sky, but pay TV is obliged to broadcast at least one of the two Europa League matches unencrypted. Different speech instead for the Conference League which sees Fiorentina engaged against Basel.

Radiocor launches the indiscretion that Sky would be in talks with Rai. The State TV could secure the television rights for an amount of about 3 million Euros.

The matches will be staged on 11 and 18 May 2023. It is probable that Rai will choose to alternate: for the first leg he could opt for one team and for the return for the other, but as always we await the official announcement.

When we slowly approach the two days of European cups, therefore, the picture is taking shape.