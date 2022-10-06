The super-popular Nintendo Switch, as Nintendo continues to launch new games, has been a hot topic in the gaming industry in recent years. This time, Wo Kedao specially compiled a list of 9 “Switch Hot Topic Games”, and recently launched the Chinese version of “Sprague 3”, as well as “Pokémon Legend of Arceus, The Legend of Zelda Wilderness” which can be played alone “Retire”, and even the “fitness ring, Animal Crossing Friends Club” that has not subsided for a long time, after reading it, take out the Switch and have a good aftertaste.

The most talked about “Sprague 3” is the first Chinese culture in the series, attracting many Taiwanese players to challenge. In this game, a human body (the main body is a squid) is used to splash ink in the “Team Occupation Battle”. A group of 4 people will splash ink on the field with their opponents, covering and blocking each other. One side wins. The game provides a variety of weapons and tools for battle, and also launched the “savage game” to create different venue settings, as well as the “hero mode” for single-player clearance, the 4-player team work mode “salmon run”, and the melee of 3 camps “Festival”, etc., is a multiplayer battle game that satisfies the vision.

Taiwan release date: 2022-09-09

Game price: 1,550 yuan

Official video introduction: https://reurl.cc/jGVrOL





Pokémon legend Arceus

The first game “Pokémon Legend Arceus” in the Nintendo Switch “Digital Edition Download Ranking in the first half of 2022” is a Pokémon series that officially debuted in early 2022. The background of the story is set in a place where humans are not yet familiar with Pokémon. In “Xicui Area”, the protagonist joins the investigation team “Team Galaxy”, responsible for investigating and capturing wild Pokémon, with the goal of completing the Pokémon Pokédex, and exploring Pokémon through the magical Pokémon “Arceus” The origin story of dreams. Combining action and RPG gameplay, in addition to restoring the classic battle and capture, you can also explore the map with a high degree of freedom, which is a major feature that attracts Pokémon players.

Pokémon Legends Arceus

Taiwan release date: 2022-01-28

Game price: 1,550 yuan

Official video introduction: https://reurl.cc/pM8YV4





Kirby Discovery

The healing and lovely “Kirby Star Discovery” is the first 3D game in the Kirby series. The plot is that Kirby rescues the captured Wadou Rudi after passing through many levels in an unknown new world. In terms of functions, in addition to the basic “inhale, spit, and fly”, inhaling the enemy “copy skills” adds new skills in this game, and can also upgrade skills through research. In addition, Kirby also has a cute new function “deformation with mouth full”, inhaling special items such as cars and triangular cones, you can transform and gain skills. It is suitable for players with skilled operation skills, and you can also find God teammates to play with two players.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Taiwan release date: 2022-03-25

Game price: 1,550 yuan

Official video introduction: https://reurl.cc/YXm3Ro





The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”, which many Switch players have been playing for a long time, first launched the Chinese version in 2018. The story is about the protagonist Link’s exploration, adventure, puzzle solving and battle in the ruins of the Kingdom of Hyrule. The feature of this game is that it has the same day and night schedule as the real world, and at the same time, it can also interact with various objects in the game, featuring a high degree of freedom and many possibilities. Players can freely choose to specialize in the main storyline, or leisurely explore the world slowly, find ancestral halls to solve puzzles, etc. In September, Nintendo officially announced that the sequel “Tears of the Kingdom of Zelda” will be launched on May 12, 2023. Before that, players will play “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” while knocking bowls and other listings.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Taiwan release date: 2018-02-01

Game price: 1,750 yuan

Official video introduction: https://reurl.cc/QbNaGb





Assemble!Animal Crossing

The “Assemble! Animal Crossing Friends Club”, which once set off a wave of craze in Taiwan, is about moving to an uninhabited island, encountering cute little animals as islanders, and building their own island from scratch, whether it is home decoration design or island terrain. , inviting islanders, and even clothing accessories can be decided by themselves, and the cute and warm style of painting is one of the highlights that attracts many girls. With the latest update, you can open a cafe on the island, grow your own vegetables, and visit other islands by boat, adding more cute gameplay.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Taiwan release date: 2020-03-20

Game price: 1,550 yuan

Official video introduction: https://reurl.cc/bEemLo3





Ring Fit Adventure

Regardless of whether you will lose weight by playing the fitness ring, “Fitness Ring Adventure” still attracts many players to place orders. It can be said that many Switch players are coming for the “fitness ring”. By expanding the peripheral “Ring-Con” and leg straps, you can push and pull hands and feet to complete the adventure. On the way, use a variety of sports and fitness skills to turn into attacking moves to defeat the enemy or defend. In addition, there are also mini-games for training specific body parts, even if you are at home, you can play a lot of sweat.

RingFit Advanture

Taiwan release date: 2019-10-31

Game price: 1,850 yuan

Official video introduction: https://reurl.cc/xQe3rV





Nintendo Switch Sports

Get moving even while playing games! “Nintendo Switch Sports” has collected a total of 6 sports items, “tennis, bowling, fencing” from the previous Wii sports series, and the newly added “football, badminton, volleyball” new sports items, which are controlled by swinging the Joy-Con You can use the device to fix the Joy-Con on the thigh, or use the strap to fix the Joy-Con to the thigh, and then you can play the game by sensing the movement of the leg. Each sport can be played by one player, a single player can play against two players, it can also communicate with a neighboring host, or challenge other players through the Internet. Bowling has a 16-player survival battle, and football has a 4-on-4 game, allowing people to follow the game anytime. Compete against rivals from all over the world.

Nintendo Switch Sports

Taiwan release date: 2022-04-29

Game price: 1,250 yuan

Official video introduction: https://reurl.cc/jGVr0M





Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The unshakable elder-level popular game “Mario Racing 8 Deluxe Edition” features 42 character choices, with user-friendly auto throttle and steering wheel assist functions. In addition to the fast racing gameplay, it also provides balloon battles and gold coin grabs. , group grabbing and other new gameplay, allowing people to add other interesting small tasks on the way of racing. This “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition” can be paired with up to 8 nearby consoles, in addition to detaching the two Joy-Cons separately and turning them into two-player mode. If the network is connected, there can be up to 12 players. Therefore, it has also become one of the indicators of the Switch’s popular racing games.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Taiwan release date: 2017-12-15

Game price: 1,550 yuan

Official video introduction: https://reurl.cc/O4QmxX





mario party superstar

“Mario Party Superstar”, which can be played even if you can’t find a coffee, is still a frequent visitor in the Switch game rankings. Games” to collect stars and gold coins, including a total of 100 popular Mario mini-games, as well as “sports and puzzle games” that can’t be played in backland games. artifact. In addition to being able to connect and compete online, you can play even if you are alone.

Mario Party™ Superstars

Taiwan release date: 2021-10-29

Game price:

Official video introduction: https://reurl.cc/LMen9y



