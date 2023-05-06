Note: Cyber ​​Week at ALTERNATE

The second Cyber Week 2023 has officially started. As always, various attractive offers await you at ALTERNATE. You have until May 19th, 2023 to secure your personal bargain. It’s worth stopping by!
A huge selection of different products awaits you as part of Cyber Week 2023. From classic hardware to household appliances, tools, toys, wall boxes, e-bikes, camping equipment and barbecue accessories, everything is included this time. So there should be a suitable offer for all interests.
An overview of the individual categories and the associated offers can be found here. All offers are valid only while supplies last. We wish you a happy bargain hunt! 🙂