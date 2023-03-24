Nothing introduces their second generation of in-ears with LHDC 5 codec. There are also a few new features, but at a higher price.

With the support of LHDC High Resolution Codec come the still optically interesting, semi-transparent headphones, the Nothing Ear(2) on the market. You can buy them at a price 149,00€ on Amazon.de on offer.

Specifications of the Nothing Ear (2)

Nothing Ear (2) headphone type In-Ear driver 11.6mm dynamic driver connectivity options Bluetooth 5.3 battery pack 485 mAh in Ladebox; 33 mAh pro Hörer

Without ANC: 6 hours of handset runtime, total 36 hours of runtime

ANC: 4 hours of handset runtime, total 22.5 hours of runtime IP protection class IP54 handset / IP55 case Audio-Codec SBC, AAC, LHDC 5.0 Mass weight 29,4 x 21,5 x 23,5 mm; 4,5 g pro Hörer / 55,5 x 55,5 x 22 mm; 51,9 g Ladecase Preis €150 RRP

Optics: simple & transparency

Nothing stays true to its design, why not? I thought the design of the predecessor was great, it’s just something different. This is what you see from the side, through the transparent plastic, the inside of the earphone. They are currently only available in white, but the manufacturer is also keeping a low profile as to whether they will still be on the market in black.

First, the size was played. The charging case is a few millimeters smaller and therefore lighter. Unfortunately, this affects the battery, which is reduced from 570 mAh to 485 mAh. Nevertheless, the manufacturer promises even more runtime than the predecessors.

The quality of the plastic used for the case has also been improved. That’s the way it should be IP55 certification now be even more robust. The headphones have also received better certification and are thanks IP54 certification Protected against splash water, so also suitable for jogging. However, they should not be submerged and dust can still get in.

On the earphones, the 3 microphones repositioned so they should be less susceptible to wind noise. This is very important for making phone calls while going for a walk or listening to music while jogging.

No more touch operation, but with pressure

Touch likes to cause unwanted inputs, so instead of touch operation, the Operation by pressing on the bridge of the handset. You press the bar together with two fingers to control media playback, change the ANC mode or adjust the volume.

Same driver – still better sound?

Nothing has been changed on the driver. Also here was a 11.6 mm diameter dynamic driver installed. However, this consists of one improved plastic mixture with polyurethane and graphene. So you should get the highs much clearer without having to do without the bass. This is joined by one two-chamber systemwhich is supposed to improve the sound through the air circulation in the handset.

Connectivity & LHDC

Here comes for the connection Bluetooth 5.3 In addition to AAC and SBC, the LHDC 5.0 High Res Bluetooth codec is also available. Because the spread of LHDC 5.0 is still very low, only owners with a compatible smartphone, such as the Nothing Phone(1), will benefit from this.

LHDC is supported by Android smartphones. If in doubt, read more carefully or go to the developer settings of your smartphone, there you can read out the used and usable audio codes. Apple users can only access AAC and SBC, neither aptX nor LHDC or LDAC is supported there.

Also the connection stability is said to have been improved, namely the antenna of the headphones has been placed on the outside.

There is a fast connection between headphones and smartphone Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Paira pop-up window opens automatically on compatible mobile phones.

Also new is the multipoint connection, which allows you to pair with 2 devices at the same time. So watch a movie on the laptop and when the cell phone rings, they automatically jump to the call.

ANC adjustable in three levels

The active noise suppression already existed with the Nothing Ear (1), this has now been expanded. As a user of the Nothing-X-Appthe possibility the ANC strength in three levels adjust or den Mode Adaptive to use (automatic adjustment to outside noise). Nothing itself speaks of one max. attenuation of up to 40 dB. In addition to the ANC is also the transparency mode at the start so as not to filter out ambient noise, but to audibly direct it inwards. For example, you notice traffic much better.

By the way, there is the Nothing-X app for IOS and Android users. The app itself allows that Adjust of the Equalizers and the steering. a test for the perfect fit of the in-ears can be done. In addition, here is the Multipoint connection or you leave the app after his locate misplaced earphones.

battery pack

Despite the downsizing 485 mAhthe battery from the earphones in connection with the case should be whole 36 h achieve by leaving the ANC function disabled. Mit ANC come they listener up alone 4 h and with the case to 22.5 hthe average good values.

Die fast charging function should within 10 mins for whole 8h ensure further music enjoyment. They are loaded in the usual way by USB-C Cable, that’s the same wireless Qi Loading possible again.

Conclusion/assessment Buy Nothing ear(2)?

A lot has changed compared to the predecessors that are no longer available. The Multipoint connection as well as the LHDC Codec are the big innovations. The app should become more comprehensive and more personalisable.

However, not many buyers will be able to benefit from the new Hi-Res audio with LHDC, since most smartphone manufacturers do not yet support the audio codec. However, this can be fixed quickly (in theory) with an update from the respective manufacturer.

In terms of price, however, you put a very decent shovel on top of that for almost identical, transparent in-ear headphones. Sure, here and there a few subtleties have been adjusted or improved. But are they really worth €150? The first test reports and detailed reviews have to prove that.

We would say “go for the predecessor, which is €100”. Since the Nothing Ears (1) have been sold out since the beginning of 2023, this alternative does not work. And while we’re talking about alternatives: the competition is very strong, especially at €150. Be it Soundcore, Jabra, JBl, Sennheiser or Sony..

What do you think of the new Nothing Ear (2)?