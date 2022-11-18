Press like to join the fan group

London-based technology brand Nothing released its most advanced earphone Ear (stick) so far last week, and received extensive discussions from various media and netizens. The first batch of pre-orders and sales have already started at GQ Shop, Vogue Shop and DYCTEAM select shop, and the performance is quite good. Today, on November 18th, we are happy to announce that the Ear (stick) will be sold on various channels in Taiwan, priced at NT 3,690.

The Ear (stick) launched by Nothing can provide users with up to 29 hours of playback time after a full charge, and is equipped with a 12.6 mm custom dynamic driver and a comfortable semi-in-ear design, allowing users to enjoy the ultimate on-the-spot effect and light sound experience.

Inspired by lipstick, the ear (stick) design features a unique lightweight transparent cylindrical shape. Such an ingenious design not only needs to be more careful during assembly, but the whole process is carried out in a clean room to avoid any dust from entering. And this kind of assembly method is also unique in the earphone industry. Such a rigorous process is only to make it more convenient for consumers to clean, and it can also be more effective in waterproofing and anti-fouling when carrying it out.

The AI ​​algorithm in the new technology of Clear Voice Technology in Ear (stick) gathers a large amount of sound data, combines the noise of different scenes, and uses different signal-to-noise ratios to increase the breadth. The total sound data exceeds 5,000 hours, and the total Data over 50,000 hours. Through a large number of AI models to simulate noise scenes, combined with deep neural network algorithms, Nothing has developed a better environmental sound noise reduction solution to improve the quality of efficient calls.

In addition to the nothing.tech official website, Taiwanese consumers can also purchase new products on the physical channels and e-commerce platforms of the following brands that cooperate with Nothing, including Eslite Bookstore, DYCTEAM® select shop, Miko mobile phone store, PChome 24 hours Online shopping, momo shopping network, Yahoo and other platforms.

In addition, it also includes selected audio specialty stores across the province. Consumers can also check the channels for purchasing products through the business search page on the Nothing website.

further reading