Home Technology Nothing may launch high-end headphones under another brand name
Technology

Nothing may launch high-end headphones under another brand name

by admin
Nothing may launch high-end headphones under another brand name

Nothing Ear Stick

It has successively launched two earphones and a new brand of mobile phone Nothing. According to 91mobiles citing the discovery of developer Kuba Wojciechowski, it seems that a new high-end earphone product will be launched under another brand name “Particles by XO”. Computer renderings to show you the design.

Particles by XO

Particles by XO

The picture shows that the headset will look a bit like a peanut or molecular structure, with a round carrying case. Wojciechowski said that the headset will support high-resolution wheel coding LHDC support, and there will be ANC function. It will be pointed out that this headset is produced by Nothing, because the internal development name used is B154, which is in the same strain as the other legendary Ear 2 development name 155. Even better, the U.S. Trademark and Registration Office allowed a company called “The Most Unknown LLC” to obtain the commercial dart of “Particles by XO”, so this product should also officially appear in the near future.

But why did Nothing only launch three of its own products, and build a second brand so quickly? It seems to be another big show launched by Carl Pei, who is good at marketing operations.

See also  Faba collects 3.7 million. New resources for Barberino's

You may also like

PS4 & Nintendo Switch version of “Final Fantasy...

TV switch-off, what happens on December 20 and...

The senior vice president of Sony Interactive Entertainment...

Sony Interactive Entertainment SVP hints at PlayStation 5...

Epic Games “Sable” is free for 24 hours...

Criterion Games loses five key employees – Sina...

PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB overclocked XLR8 gaming...

Sony’s next-generation Xperia 1 V fuselage welcomes a...

Criterion Games loses five key employees – Need...

The senior vice president of Sony Interactive Entertainment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy