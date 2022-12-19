Nothing Ear Stick

It has successively launched two earphones and a new brand of mobile phone Nothing. According to 91mobiles citing the discovery of developer Kuba Wojciechowski, it seems that a new high-end earphone product will be launched under another brand name “Particles by XO”. Computer renderings to show you the design.

Particles by XO

The picture shows that the headset will look a bit like a peanut or molecular structure, with a round carrying case. Wojciechowski said that the headset will support high-resolution wheel coding LHDC support, and there will be ANC function. It will be pointed out that this headset is produced by Nothing, because the internal development name used is B154, which is in the same strain as the other legendary Ear 2 development name 155. Even better, the U.S. Trademark and Registration Office allowed a company called “The Most Unknown LLC” to obtain the commercial dart of “Particles by XO”, so this product should also officially appear in the near future.

But why did Nothing only launch three of its own products, and build a second brand so quickly? It seems to be another big show launched by Carl Pei, who is good at marketing operations.