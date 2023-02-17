One of the most topical mobile phones in 2022, Nothing Phone (1), finally started the beta test of the Android 13 system at the end of last year. After about two months, the new system software of Nothing Phone (1) has finally been tested, and Upgrade updates have been rolled out gradually.

Is it popular recently to update without announcement? On the Reddit discussion board, users who participated in the Nothing Phone (1) system test began to receive a new wave of update pushes. The description directly stated that it was the new version of NothingOS 1.5 based on Android 13, and thanked everyone who participated in the beta test users.

The functions of Nothing OS 1.5 are basically the same as those of the native ones. Combined with more Material You elements, it brings Android 13 native individual app language preferences, photo selection tools, notification permission management, instant subtitles, scrapbook previews, and other functions. Design drop-down notification bar, has new media controls, added QR Code scanner, and improved game mode.

Nothing OS 1.5 will also bring a new Glyph lighting effect setting, which will increase the program loading speed by up to 71% on the system, which is higher than the original target of 50%, and improve the standby power consumption by up to 50%. Improve the accuracy of fingerprint recognition by 12%, and can automatically schedule to clear the system’s garbage and cache.

The version number of Nothing OS 1.5 after installation will be 1.5.2. The current official version is only launched for users participating in the beta test. If there are no mistakes, the Nothing OS 1.5 official announcement should be made soon and widely pushed .

