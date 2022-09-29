Nothing Phone (1) software upgrade, improve camera quality, support LDHC

The Nothing Phone (1), which was officially launched in July this year, can be said to be unique in terms of mobile phone design. As for the software, it is relatively close to the original, using the Nothing OS based on Android 12. In order to improve the functions of the mobile phone, Nothing has also launched several software updates, and today (29) also announced the launch of the fourth Nothing OS software update, the version number is 1.1.4.

Nothing OS 1.1.4 is primarily optimized for its 50-megapixel dual-lens camera, including the following updates:

Added a new option for the Nothing-themed watermark to the camera app.

Enhanced color correction for the ultra-wide-angle lens, with color consistency between the main and ultra-wide-angle lens sensors.

Added motion detection algorithm to improve stability when shooting dynamic objects.

Improves shooting speed when using HDR in ultra-wide-angle mode.

Night mode has higher color accuracy and excellent photo reproduction.

Portraits captured with the front lens are sharper, more natural and brighter.

In addition to the camera, Nothing OS 1.1.4 also has other updates, including the option to flip the 3-button navigation bar, support for LDHC high-quality audio playback, reduce the power consumption of the display screen and other usage scenarios, improve the cooling performance, and improve the face Unlocked algorithms, added system update UI, and other general bug fixes, and also updated Android security patches to September 2022.

If you are using the Nothing Phone (1) at hand, you may wish to update the software yourself to see if the quality of the photo has improved.

