Nothing Phone (2), close launch? The smartphone goes back to being online

We already know that Nothing Phone (2) will receive a global launch, arriving simultaneously in all major international markets. But when will Carl Pei’s smartphone be launched and partners? An international certification seems to suggest that the release of the device is imminent.

Indeed, in recent hours, Nothing Phone (2) has been certified in South Korea, at the NRRA certification, or National Radio Research Agency. Last week, however, the smartphone appeared on the website of the Indian certification body BIS and then on Flipkart, one of the most popular e-commerce sites on the Indian subcontinent.

All of which leads us to think that by now Nothing Phone (2) is around the corner, with a launch that could be expected between the end of June and the beginning of July. If we remember that Nothing Phone (1) was launched on July 12, 2022, this year it is possible that its successor will arrive ten days early on the global market.

By crossing the data from the certifications issued by NRRA and BIS with the official information released by Nothing and with the benchmarks that have appeared on the net, we already know that Nothing Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 as its SoC, but it will also equipped with 12 GB of RAM and Android 13 pre-installed at launch. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to have a 4,700 mAh battery and 128 or 256 GB storage.

Finally, as for the Nothing Phone (2) screen, it will be a 6.7″ display, 0.15″ larger than its predecessorwith a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate fixed at 120 Hz. Also this year the smartphone will have a Dual-Camera system consisting of a 50 MP main lens and an unspecified ultra-wide angle.