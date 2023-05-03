Nothing Phone (2) confirmed for this summer – Engadget 中文版

Nothing

Looking back, it’s been almost a year since Nothing’s first phone launched, and it’s almost time for a successor update. Just now, the official launch of Nothing Phone (2) officially started. They released part of the appearance of the new back cover on social media and confirmed that the device will arrive in the summer of 2023. Nothing, a similar publicity routine, has been played once last year, and the design language is estimated to be in the same line from the official picture. What’s more special this time is that there is an extra red light that can flash, and there is also something like a lever, maybe it is a switch for the lighting on the back?

In an interview before, founder Carl Pei revealed that the Nothing Phone 2 they will launch next will be “more advanced” than the first-generation product, and that software will be one of its “main concerns”. Not only that, this phone will also enter the US market, and Nothing believes that it has enough scale and resources to realize the next expansion plan.