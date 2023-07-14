Nothing Phone 2: Everything about features, design and price

By Marlene Polywka | Jul 14, 2023 at 11:01 am

The Nothing Phone 2 brings some improvements compared to the previous smartphone. TECHBOOK has already been able to test the device.

With the Nothing Phone 2, the London-based company wants to make the leap from the mid-range to the flagship segment. The strategy of the predecessor is continued and the unusual Glyph surface is further developed accordingly, including an improved CO2 footprint. The device also comes with some hardware upgrades, but it also costs noticeably more than the predecessor Phone 1. TECHBOOK took a close look at the smartphone.

The motto of the Nothing Phone 2 is: a little bit more of everything. So the device brings more LEDs on the back, an improved camera, a faster chip. The OLED display is slightly larger than its predecessor at 6.7 inches (2412 x 1080 pixels) – the Phone 1 has 6.55 inches. With an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, the smartphone is also suitable for gaming sessions. Thanks to LTPO (polycrystalline low-temperature oxide), however, an energy-saving rate of 1 Hz is also possible.

In terms of design, nothing has fundamentally changed. Nothing again relies on a transparent design made of glass with a haptically valuable aluminum frame. However, the edges of the glass back have now been rounded off so that the device is more comfortable to hold. The Nothing Phone 2 is IP54 protected against splash water, rain water and dust.

Qualcomm’s flagship chip Snapdragon 8+ is now used inside – but this is the Gen 1 version from last year. In the meantime, there is already an even more powerful successor with the Gen 2. However, the chip already represents a significant improvement, since the mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chip was still installed in the Phone 1 from 2022. The battery capacity has also improved slightly at 4700 mAh. Above all, the charging speed has been noticeably improved to 45 watts.

The Nothing OS 2 operating system is based on Android 13 and is much more mature and detailed than Nothing OS 1. What is new is that users can select the customized monochrome-look surface or the more colorful standard Android surface directly during setup. In addition, Nothing guarantees to deliver Android updates for three years and security updates for four years.

Minimalistic but powerful camera

In contrast to other high-end smartphones, Nothing stays true to the Phone 2’s camera design and “only” offers a dual camera on the back. Both the main and the ultra-wide-angle sensor have a resolution of 50 megapixels, as in the predecessor, the size also remains unchanged. However, a newer Sony sensor is used in the main camera, which captures more light and thus improves the image quality. According to Nothing founder Carl Pei, the company has mainly worked on the software. The camera triggers much faster and image processing runs smoother. The front camera offers 32 MP and takes detailed selfies.

The video technology in the Nothing Phone 2 has made a bigger leap. In addition to the appealing Full HD night mode, you can now record videos in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (FPS), slow-motion shots are possible at up to 480 FPS.

Nothing Phone 2 offers significantly improved glyph interface

The Glyph interface was already an important element in the Phone 1 in order to stand out from the competition. LEDs installed on the back of the smartphone are used for a wide variety of information. With a total of eleven LEDs and 33 zones, the Nothing Phone 2 has even more lights than its predecessor. You can already display the volume, the current battery status or a progress bar – for example for a timer or food delivery – on the back of the device. The red video light is also new – so the people being filmed know when the shoot is about to start.

With the so-called Glyph Composer, users can also make the interface even more individual. For example, you can put together your own notifications and combine them with tones or even create your own ringtone. Developers of external apps also get access to the interface to combine it with the functions of their applications.

The comparatively good environmental compatibility continues to be an important building block in Nothing’s strategy: According to the manufacturer, the Phone 2 should only emit 53.45 kg of CO2 during its entire service life. For comparison: Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro is 65 kg.

TECHBOOK meint

“The Nothing Phone 2 offers some notable improvements compared to its predecessor. Improvements have been made, especially in terms of video quality and speed, but I also really liked the new OS. Another plus point in this regard: Comparatively few apps are pre-installed. This makes the initial setup more pleasant and individual. The extended uses of the Glyph interface also make better use of this feature than it was on the Phone 1. Now it’s no longer just a kind of cool gimmick, it actually offers real added value. In my opinion, however, it cannot quite keep up with the flagships of the big names. The camera, for example, was still used too sparingly for this. However, the device also costs a little less than an iPhone 14 or Samsung Galaxy S23.” Marlene Polywka, editor

Availability and price of the Nothing Phone 2

The Nohing Phone 2 is available in 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage capacities. The two models with a slightly smaller memory can already be pre-ordered and will probably be on sale from July 21, 2023. You can choose between the colors dark gray and white.

The 128 GB variant will then cost 649 euros, while the 256 GB device will cost 699 euros. The version with 512 GB costs 799 euros. Also included is a USB-C to USB-C cable with no adapter.