Text: Tony

Last year, the Nothing Phone (1) attracted much attention with its transparent flashing back. The fly in the ointment is that it is only positioned as a mid-range phone. However, it has been rumored recently that the hardware specifications of Nothing Phone 2 will be greatly improved, and it has the ability to become a flagship killer.

It is rumored that the Nothing Phone 2 will use the Snapdragon 8 series mobile platform this year. It may be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2+ SoC released in the middle of the year. It can be configured with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space and a 120Hz screen.

It is said that Nothing Phone 2 will enter the US market. As the first Nothing phone to enter the US market, its specifications and pricing should be very attractive, and it is worth looking forward to.

Source: gsmarena