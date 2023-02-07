Home Technology Nothing Phone 2 Specification Exposure: Incarnate Flagship Killer- DCFever.com
Technology

Nothing Phone 2 Specification Exposure: Incarnate Flagship Killer- DCFever.com

by admin
Nothing Phone 2 Specification Exposure: Incarnate Flagship Killer- DCFever.com

Text: Tony

Last year, the Nothing Phone (1) attracted much attention with its transparent flashing back. The fly in the ointment is that it is only positioned as a mid-range phone. However, it has been rumored recently that the hardware specifications of Nothing Phone 2 will be greatly improved, and it has the ability to become a flagship killer.

It is rumored that the Nothing Phone 2 will use the Snapdragon 8 series mobile platform this year. It may be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2+ SoC released in the middle of the year. It can be configured with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space and a 120Hz screen.

It is said that Nothing Phone 2 will enter the US market. As the first Nothing phone to enter the US market, its specifications and pricing should be very attractive, and it is worth looking forward to.

Source: gsmarena

See also  Free-to-play Steam "Fast Pleasure: Heat" for a limited time will also launch a 95% limited-time special 100 yuan discount - Computer King Ada

You may also like

Nintendo Switch is selling like crazy! Sales exceeded...

Microsoft Authenticator no longer supports Apple Watch |...

PlayStation Plus games for February: Evil Dead: The...

The Legend of Zelda: A Triangle of Gods...

Microsoft Authenticator Ends Support for Apple Watch

“Overwatch” x “One Punch Man” collaboration, dating simulation...

Evercade promises “at least” 14 game collections by...

The player successfully removed the “Nintendo Soul” from...

Catch Pokémon with a “Memorial Back Card” in...

Darkest Dungeon II is coming in May

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy