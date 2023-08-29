Home » Nothing Phone (2) Test Conclusion after 2 weeks – technology sloth
Technology

Nothing Phone (2) Test Conclusion after 2 weeks – technology sloth

by admin
Nothing Phone (2) Test Conclusion after 2 weeks – technology sloth

Let’s finally get to the review of the new Nothing Phone, the Phone(2). Bigger, better SoC, better main camera, but also more expensive, that’s how it can be described at first glance. On the second, a lot has become even better than the good predecessor, but you still have to be critical about a few points.

Positive:
– Performance
– Display
– Speaker
– Processing and design
– Akku Neutral:
– large

Negative:
– Front camera only 1080p
– USB 2.0
– Nix eSIM

Nothing Phone (2) bei Amazon: * (Affiliate Link)

See also  English "It's bananas!" is not "This is bananas!" 』 means Oh! (192203) - Cool3c

You may also like

Starfield: A Guide to Launch Dates, Gameplay, and...

Aldi sells a power generator with a lot...

Apple, the Wonderlust event on September 12: new...

write a title for this article A rival...

Anniversary of the start of construction in August...

Generative intelligence, data and development. Here’s what’s new...

write a title for this article Michael Unsworth...

E-bike for Batman: Cannondale Canvas Neo 1 with...

Who is Jen-Hsun Huang, the manager who made...

write a title for this article The retro-style...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy