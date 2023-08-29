Nothing Phone (2) Test Conclusion after 2 weeks – technology sloth

Let’s finally get to the review of the new Nothing Phone, the Phone(2). Bigger, better SoC, better main camera, but also more expensive, that’s how it can be described at first glance. On the second, a lot has become even better than the good predecessor, but you still have to be critical about a few points.

Positive:

– Performance

– Display

– Speaker

– Processing and design

– Akku Neutral:

– large

Negative:

– Front camera only 1080p

– USB 2.0

– Nix eSIM

