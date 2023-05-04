Nothing Phone(2) confirms that it will launch this summer with Snapdragon 8+ and take the high-efficiency route

The Nothing Phone(1), which uses a high-sci-fi design and is positioned as a mid-to-high-end 5G mobile phone, was once a hot-selling Hong Kong version mobile phone product with a mid-priced price of 3,000 when it was released in the middle of last year. Earlier, the factory officially announced the successor, Nothing Phone (2), which is expected to be officially launched this summer and will land in the US market.



Earlier, Nothing announced on Nothing Tech’s official website and @nothing’s official Twitter account that it will release a smartphone successor, the Nothing Phone(2) in the summer of 2023, and use the signature function suspected to be the previous generation of Nothing Phone(1). One, the Glyph Interface lighting system is suspected of being on the back of a mobile phone, as a concept dynamic picture/short video of the Nothing Phone (2) preview page.

Regarding the body specifications of Nothing Phone (2), the manufacturer used the word “Premium” to describe the phone when it released a teaser notice on its Twitter account, which is consistent with the earlier rumor that the device will take a high-performance route.

According to the MWC2023 Global Communications Conference, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon accidentally revealed when talking about the Nothing Phone (2) that the device will have a high chance of using the Snapdragon 8+ chipset. It can be expected that even if the device is positioned for high performance, Its performance-price ratio is still worth looking forward to. In addition, because Nothing has always actively participated in the Hong Kong market, there is a good chance that Nothing Phone (2) will launch a Hong Kong version.

Further reading:ASUS Zenfone 10 specifications exposed 6.3-inch screen, 200-megapixel lens and liquid cooling

Further reading:

A large amount of GeekBench data leaked out before the release, and the hardware performance of Pixel 7a is here!

The top version of the Extreme version may be sold for $700, on par with Steam Deck? ROG Ally’s overseas price exposure

[Thisarticlewasawarded”Mobile MagazineReprinted with permission. 】