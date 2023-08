The Nothing brand recently presented a new sub-brand: It is to be called CMF (for Color, Material and Finish) and is particularly impressive in terms of price and design. Nothing aims high The up-and-coming technology brand “Nothing” recently announced the launch of its new sub-brand “CMF”, which specializes in design innovations. The young company […]

