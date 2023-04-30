Nothing TSMC, Samsung could produce the Snapdragon for Galaxy “by itself”.

The first rumors about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 point to an ongoing revolution at Qualcomm but the latest rumors go far beyond just abandonment of the ARM architecture.

Indeed, if this idea had already caused a sensation, for a chip it should embrace the Core Oryonseven the possibility that Qualcomm decides to divide its production into two distinct and separate branches could sound very surprising.

The 2024 SoC should be based on a 3-nanometer node and could be produced with a dual-sourcing strategy, i.e. entrusting its production to both TSMC than to the South Korean competitor Samsung.

Qualcomm’s idea would be to entrust linear production to TSMC, with chips based on the N3E node at 3 nanometers and intended for the main market, while going to renew the partnership with Samsung, it would entrust the latter with the in-house production of the so-called “Snapdragon for Galaxy“, the custom chips that already house under the body of the top-of-the-range smartphones of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. These rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 should therefore be hosted by the Samsung Galaxy S25with the chipmaker which by 2025 should reach 3 nanometers without too many problems.

In the meantime, let’s remember that something is also moving in terms of technologies, with Qualcomm intending to propose “its” DLSS for smartphones, which should improve gaming performance using a lower rendering resolution in tandem with the upsampling of the image.