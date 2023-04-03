A gigantic hall full of conveyor belts and shelves on which the packages are stacked: This is what you can see in the largest Amazon distribution center in Austria, which is located in the 23rd district of Vienna. This is the last stopover for countless packages on their way to customers. What is striking here: Even if there are many machines, manual, human work still dominates at Amazon. But despite the massive logistical effort that the team performs here every day, it is surprisingly quiet in the distribution center. The clerks pushing the packages around in large lattice boxes don’t seem like every second counts. The background noise is also relatively quiet, and the atmosphere is generally rather relaxed.

Amazon invests one billion euros in European e-delivery fleet

Operation not stressful even at Christmas

“Visitors are always amazed at how quiet it is in the distribution center. Many have the idea that there is constant stress here and that everything always happens in a hurry. But the truth is, our system is so efficient that work is really relaxed. We know that Amazon doesn’t always have the best reputation when it comes to working conditions, so we want to clear up prejudices,” explains Amazon spokesman Steffen Adler during a press tour of the Liesing site. According to Adler, the system is so sophisticated that operations don’t get too stressful, even at Christmas. But as sophisticated as the system is, it currently only works with a broad human team and is not automated.

Amazon started in Austria in 1999, and in 2002 the store was opened to third-party providers. Amazon is now an employer for several hundred employees at six Austrian locations in Vienna, Graz, Großebersdorf and Klagenfurt. Since the opening of the first location in 2016, the group has invested over 330 million euros in Austria. Over 2,500 SMEs located throughout Austria sell on Amazon.

From the logistics center to the “last mile”

The group has achieved its supremacy in the field of e-commerce for a reason. After all, there are countless products on the group’s online marketplace that, in the best case scenario, arrive at the delivery address within one working day. This only works thanks to a very complex logistics system in which the distribution center is only a small but important part.

In the first place in this system are the logistics centers. These are the only Amazon locations that also act as warehouses for products. It should be noted that this is not the case for all products, as many third-party providers have their own warehouses. The goods are packed in the logistics center. There are 20 of these centers in Germany. From these massive locations, Amazon transports the packages to the sorting centers. These locations help target specific regions. From there it goes on to the distribution centers, where the “last mile” from Amazon begins.

Proper choreography when picking up the packages

At the distribution center, employees first transport the packages from the incoming delivery trucks to the assembly lines. A scanner is used here, which automatically determines where the package has to land at the end and provides it with a label suitable for the corresponding area. For the employees, the target areas are just numbers and letters, they don’t need to know where they are actually located. Your task is to pack the packages into bags and then take them to the appropriate markers in the pick-up zone.

Next come the delivery trucks that pick up the packages and bring them to the customers. The gates in front of the pick-up zones, which lead to a parking lot, open for this. A fleet of around 40 vehicles drives here at regular intervals. This is a veritable choreography in which the cars stop in four rows and at precise intervals. There are dedicated supervisors who, like air traffic controllers, organize every process in detail.

Amazon boasts of high security

Finally, the drivers get off one after the other, get the carts with the bags from the pick-up area and finally load the latter into their cars and then drive out into the world in turn. Each delivery truck only makes one trip per shift. In the end, the drivers have to dig out the right package from the bag at the first delivery address. This last step is a little less sophisticated, however, the delivery vans have their own shelves that allow the delivery people to better organize the packages for the next delivery addresses. At the end of the day – ideally – all customers in the area will have received their packages.

The visit to the distribution center shows how many steps have to work for an Amazon delivery to arrive reliably. It becomes clear again and again that in all these steps people are currently irreplaceable. No robot and no AI is currently threatening to make employees obsolete. Although the tasks of the individual person are clear and concise, this is only because of the extremely complex system, which is tailored to be as efficient as possible.

Because people have to lend a hand in every phase, the safety aspect is extremely important, as Steffen Adler emphasizes. “We have implemented little things everywhere that make work safer. All employees wear safety vests to avoid collisions. There are markings everywhere that indicate safe distances. The drivers who come in even have to hang their car keys on the garage doors so that they don’t accidentally get stuck and the vans start rolling,” says Adler. According to a plaque on the wall, there hadn’t been an accident in the distribution center in Liesing for more than 800 days in March.

Relatively little automation in the distribution center

Automation processes do exist at Amazon, but they are clearly not prevalent. “Of course we are also experimenting with robotics and AI, but in fact many work steps can currently only be carried out by humans. This is mainly because it is very difficult to train a robo-arm to grip packages of different sizes without damaging them,” explains Adler. The group intends to focus much more on sustainability in the future. The aim is to be climate neutral by 2040. Increasing efficiency is said to help here too, but the big company is also banking on recycling startups, e-mobility and solar energy.

Amazon is therefore dependent on a large number of human workers. In the USA in particular, the group does not exactly have the best reputation as an employer. But the team in the distribution center wants to fight against this reputation. The e-commerce giant often boasts about the diversity of its team. This is actually confirmed in the distribution center, in all areas, whether in administration, with the drivers and with the sorters. According to Adler, employees can work around the clock in three different shifts, but each of them is exactly eight hours long. All employees are permanently assigned to one shift, but they can also change shifts if they wish.

“Corporate culture very influenced by the USA”

According to the company, the group also offers many opportunities for advancement. “Our corporate culture is indeed very American, but that’s not necessarily a disadvantage. Because that also means many development opportunities. With us, workers can also join without special training, but later it is possible for them to advance to higher-skilled jobs at Amazon,” says Amazon spokeswoman Franziska Helmetsberger.