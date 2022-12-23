A few days ago, Apple announced the new M2 iPad Pro and the redesigned iPad (10th generation). It is believed that the iPad will become a must-have mobile device for entertainment and work of many students and business people. In addition to watching dramas, purchasing an easy-to-use iPad stylus can make productivity more powerful and unleash unlimited creative inspiration. However, the price of the original Apple Pencil is a bit expensive, so are there other options that are as powerful and more cost-effective?

Today, let’s take a look at Leqing Technology, a local design brand from Taiwan. The latest launch of NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo, the world’s first magnetic suction dual-mode charging, supports double-clicking on the side to switch the eraser tool.





NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo unboxing｜The world’s first magnetic suction dual-mode charging iPad stylus, which supports double-click to switch the eraser tool

If you ask about the best iPad stylus currently available, users with sufficient budget can choose the Apple Pencil originally launched by Apple, and Leqing Technology, a third-party accessory brand originally designed by Taiwan Institute of Technology, has made great efforts in the iPad stylus over the years. On the road, we will continue to improve and upgrade, bringing users the NovaPlus Pencil series of iPad stylus with more affordable prices and richer functions.

For example, the NovaPlus Pencil A7, which we unpacked for you in 2021, pioneered the Bluetooth full battery percentage display, and the NovaPlus Pencil A7 Pro shared this year is the first time to add a magnetic charging function to the sub-brand. So, if people who have multiple iPads at home want to use the easy-to-use NovaPlus Pencil series iPad stylus for old and new iPads, is there a choice that is compatible with two charging methods?

At the end of this year, Leqing Technology’s latest NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo will do it! NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo brings three major new function upgrades, “Magnetic suction/wire charging dual-mode charging” function, breaking through the original factory limitation, the world’s first to add two charging modes for the iPad stylus, so that the current iPad does not support magnetic suction charging Users who use it can use wired charging first. In the future, they can use the convenient magnetic charging function immediately after upgrading the new iPad; the function of “double-clicking on the side of the shortcut key to switch the eraser” is the first breakthrough that cannot be quickly switched by the general iPad stylus. With the function of eraser and illustration, it can be operated more quickly in the illustration and note-taking process; “Upgrade gold-plated superconducting probe”, upgrade the gold-plated superconducting probe of the same level as Apple’s official original Apple Pencil, so that the signal transmission is more stable and keeps touching.

Without further ado, let’s quickly unbox the NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo for you! Unlike Apple’s original product, NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo offers black and white color options. Users who like Apple’s original white color can choose the white model, and those who pursue a low-key and calm style can choose the black model.



The contents of NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo include NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo body, USB Type-C charging port, dust plug (installed on NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo), NovaPlus high-quality pencil case, instruction manual, and operation card. In addition, users can also choose Japanese NX super wear-resistant gold-plated nibs and charging compartments and other accessories.







The length and diameter of the NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo are exactly the same as the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), so it can be used with peripheral accessories and consumables such as Apple’s original pen case and pen tray.



Another upgrade point of the NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo stylus is to upgrade the same gold-plated superconducting probe as the official original pen, so that the signal transmission is more stable and continuous touch. In addition, it can replace the creative nibs of Apple’s original factory and various auxiliary factories, making it more worry-free in terms of consumable replacement.

In terms of use, the NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo stylus not only responds well to handwriting, but also supports tilt pressure sensitivity from the previous generation. It is easier to grasp the stroke thickness and hand-painted shadow control. In addition, NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo also supports anti-false touch function, so you don’t have to worry about false touch even if you put your hand on the iPad.



The NovaPlus Pencil A7 Pro we shared before has a magnetic charging function, and of course the new NovaPlus A8 Duo also supports it! Just put the NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo on the magnetic suction of the iPad (iPad Pro/iPad Air 5/iPad mini 6) and then use the iPad to charge the NovaPlus Pencil A8 Pro. At the same time, the gadgets on the iPad can also display the charging status and battery percentage, and the experience is the same as that of Apple’s original Apple Pencil (2nd generation).



In addition, NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo also supports smart charging, which can write continuously for 12 hours on a single charge, and it only takes 40 minutes to fully charge.



In addition to checking the remaining power of the stylus through the iPad, the NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo stylus is equipped with a power indicator at the end of the pen, which can directly identify the power status from the color of the light.



Not only does it support magnetic charging, one of the different features from the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is that the NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo also has an additional USB Type-C charging port, which can be charged with additional USB charging. This also takes care of users who currently have an iPad that does not support magnetic charging. Get the NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo now and use wired charging, and you can continue to use it when you get the new iPad in the future, and then enjoy the convenience brought by magnetic charging!



In fact, the wired charging of USB Type-C has already been adopted by the NovaPlus Pencil A7 shared with you last year (2021). The way is really sweet. The USB Type-C charging port also comes with a dust-proof plug to effectively prevent daily dust and dirt from invading the charging port.



The function keys at the end of the NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo also bring new functions, among which you can freely switch between “Convenience Mode” and “Smart Power Saving Mode” according to your own usage habits:

Short press (power-on state): no effect, effectively prevent accidental touch operation

Short press twice (power-on state): undo and return to the previous action

Short press three times (power-on state): convenient mode/smart power-saving mode switching Convenient mode (blue light): Take it and use it at any time, you can start writing at any time, saving you the trouble of switching on and off

Just like Apple Pencil’s consistent use method and sensitivity, it also overcomes the problem of other auxiliary pens that need to be turned on to use the magnetic suction when it is fully charged. Smart power saving mode (green light): If you are worried about wasting electricity, you can switch to smart power saving mode

Long press for five seconds (in smart power saving mode): power on/off

In the past, the Apple Pencil’s double-tap to switch eraser function, which was only available in Apple’s original factory, was very convenient for writing notes and illustrations with a stylus. The wallet is holding the more expensive Apple Pencil. However, the NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo is the first to break through the limitations of general stylus. You can also switch between the brush and eraser functions by double-clicking on the side of the pen holder, which is more intuitive in operation and use. Here is a demonstration using the GoodNotes App:



Comparison of specifications and features ｜ NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo and Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Brand model number NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Overall length 166mm 166mm Pen diameter thickness/pen tip size 8.9mm / 1.4mm 8.9mm / 1.4mm Nib material (writing distance) POM (30 km) POM (30 km) Replaceable original nib/original pen cap/original pen slot have have Anti palm rejection have have pen pressure thickness none have bluetooth function have have Power display Percentage battery (displayed on iPad)

Three-segment LED lights Green light: power saving mode

Blue light: Convenience mode

Red light: low battery mode



Percentage battery (displayed on iPad) color white/ black White charging interface Magnetic charging

USB Type-C Magnetic charging charging time 120 minutes 120 minutes Magnetic absorption have have NCC certification have have official suggested price NT$1,990 NT$4,390

epilogue

Summarize the experience of using the NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo stylus. Although we have already expected how useful it is from the NovaPlus Pencil A7 and NovaPlus Pencil A7 Pro of Taiwan’s native design brand Leqing Technology, but this time the NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo’s three major Upgraded new features, and once again exceeded expectations, it is more usable. For example, it supports magnetic dual-mode charging, providing more charging options for users who have multiple old and new iPads at home, or who plan to upgrade iPads that support magnetic charging in the future. In addition, double-clicking on the side to switch the eraser function allows users who often need to repeatedly modify writing and illustrations to have a more convenient operation method. The NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo also upgrades the same gold-plated superconducting probe as Apple’s official one, which makes the signal transmission of the connection more stable and keeps touching.

If you plan to buy the new iPad Pro and iPad (10th generation) released by Apple in the future, or the old iPad at hand, you have been looking for an iPad touch with a cheaper price, a user experience comparable to the original factory, and some functions better than the original factory. If you want to control the pen, then NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo is quite recommended!



