Home Technology November PlayStation Plus game lineup: Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collector’s Edition, Heavenly Bodies
Technology

November PlayStation Plus game lineup: Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collector’s Edition, Heavenly Bodies

by admin
November PlayStation Plus game lineup: Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collector’s Edition, Heavenly Bodies

All will be available on November 1st.

Adam MichelSenior Manager of SIE Game Services Content

Excited to reveal the November PlayStation Plus game lineup today! In Nioh 2, use traditional weapons with supernatural abilities to deal with outrageous enemies; learn spellcasting and puzzle solving in the Lego Harry Potter Collection; land on the planet in the physics simulation game Heavenly Bodies.

Starting Tuesday, November 1st, PlayStation Plus Basic, Premium and Premium members will be able to play the titles above. The November PlayStation Plus upgrade and premium game catalog lineup will be announced later.

Here’s a closer look at this month’s games one by one!

《Nioh 2》/《Nioh 2 Remastered》|PS4/PS5 version

In this difficult single-player action RPG sequel, players take on the role of a mysterious half-human, half-demon warrior who masters deadly martial arts. Team Ninja is a unique rendition of the early days of Japan’s Warring States period, in which players will annihilate a new world of raging enemies: savage youkai, seasoned samurai and large monsters. Experience a revamped combat system, unleash devastating supernatural powers with your avatar abilities, and unleash deadly weapons to take out any foes that stand in your way.

PlayStation Plus members can add Nioh 2 Remastered and the PS4 version of Nioh 2 to their personal game saves.

Lego Harry Potter Collector’s Edition | PS4 Version

The Lego Harry Potter Collector’s Edition features remakes of both Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7! In this collection that combines Lego’s outstanding creativity with the rich world of Harry Potter, players can enjoy spellcasting, medicine, puzzle solving, lessons, battles, etc., and embark on an exciting journey with another player through single or online. .

See also  Mia Kombucha, the millennial drink that comes from an Italian startup

《Heavenly Bodies》| PS4 / PS5版

Explore the ever-changing nuances of gravity and a series of stellar scenarios inspired by the feats of space explorers and researchers throughout history in this challenging physics game. You can be alone or with your friends in the scientific research station through the single-player multiplayer cooperative mode, and use the left and right joysticks to control the astronaut’s arms to complete push, pull, climb and other actions, and explore the full-physical simulation scene.

You may also like

Apple, GOOGLE collectively squeeze toothpaste, smart phones will...

“The Price of Black and White Mobius Years”...

Xbox chief admits lack of first-party hits, preparing...

Simple reconstruction of NZXT H5 Elite case out...

Super Mario Bros × G-SHOCK! Retro Mario’s cute...

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55″ – Samsung Odyssey Ark...

Measured using RTX 4090 to play “The Legend...

Strange astronomical objects appear in deep space, astronomers...

Unpacking | Garmin Venu Sq 2 is a...

Call of Duty expected to launch on Nintendo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy