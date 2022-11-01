All will be available on November 1st.

Adam MichelSenior Manager of SIE Game Services Content

Excited to reveal the November PlayStation Plus game lineup today! In Nioh 2, use traditional weapons with supernatural abilities to deal with outrageous enemies; learn spellcasting and puzzle solving in the Lego Harry Potter Collection; land on the planet in the physics simulation game Heavenly Bodies.

Starting Tuesday, November 1st, PlayStation Plus Basic, Premium and Premium members will be able to play the titles above. The November PlayStation Plus upgrade and premium game catalog lineup will be announced later.

Here’s a closer look at this month’s games one by one!

《Nioh 2》/《Nioh 2 Remastered》|PS4/PS5 version

In this difficult single-player action RPG sequel, players take on the role of a mysterious half-human, half-demon warrior who masters deadly martial arts. Team Ninja is a unique rendition of the early days of Japan’s Warring States period, in which players will annihilate a new world of raging enemies: savage youkai, seasoned samurai and large monsters. Experience a revamped combat system, unleash devastating supernatural powers with your avatar abilities, and unleash deadly weapons to take out any foes that stand in your way.

PlayStation Plus members can add Nioh 2 Remastered and the PS4 version of Nioh 2 to their personal game saves.

Lego Harry Potter Collector’s Edition | PS4 Version

The Lego Harry Potter Collector’s Edition features remakes of both Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7! In this collection that combines Lego’s outstanding creativity with the rich world of Harry Potter, players can enjoy spellcasting, medicine, puzzle solving, lessons, battles, etc., and embark on an exciting journey with another player through single or online. .

《Heavenly Bodies》| PS4 / PS5版

Explore the ever-changing nuances of gravity and a series of stellar scenarios inspired by the feats of space explorers and researchers throughout history in this challenging physics game. You can be alone or with your friends in the scientific research station through the single-player multiplayer cooperative mode, and use the left and right joysticks to control the astronaut’s arms to complete push, pull, climb and other actions, and explore the full-physical simulation scene.