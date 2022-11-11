Home Technology November PS Plus upgrades, new premium games include Rainbow Six: Siege, Kingdom Hearts trilogy, and more
Technology

November PS Plus upgrades, new premium games include Rainbow Six: Siege, Kingdom Hearts trilogy, and more

by admin
November PS Plus upgrades, new premium games include Rainbow Six: Siege, Kingdom Hearts trilogy, and more

PS Plus

Just now, Sony announced the new lineup of new games for the November PlayStation Plus upgrade and premium file. The trilogy of “Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX”, “Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue”, “Kingdom Hearts 3” and the action rhythm game “Kingdom Hearts: Memory Melody” will all land on PS4 At the same time, new content exclusive to the platform also includes “The Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim Special Edition”, “Tom Clancy: The Division 2”, “The Wire: The Endless”, “What Remains of Edith Finch”, “The Gardens Between” and “Earth Defense Force: Overkill.”

At the same time, new works will be added to the PS4 and PS5 dual versions, including “Rainbow Six: Siege”, “Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition”, “Chorus” and “The Gardens Between”. Friends who subscribe, remember not to miss it.

See also  Tim Cook, honorary degree in Naples and visit to the Apple Developer Academy

You may also like

The report alleges that the Microsoft HoloLens R&D...

AirPods Pro 2 and Beats wireless earphones release...

Razer Unveils New Naga V2 Pro Mouse, Unveils...

The report alleges that the Microsoft HoloLens R&D...

Officially authorized by UEFA Football Manager 2023 Mobile...

Towards a future dominated by Artificial Intelligence

“Civilization 6” is re-launched on Steam at an...

Everything that is happening between Binance and FTX

Everything that is happening between Binance and FTX

Agreement between the data protection supervisor and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy