PS Plus

Just now, Sony announced the new lineup of new games for the November PlayStation Plus upgrade and premium file. The trilogy of “Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX”, “Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue”, “Kingdom Hearts 3” and the action rhythm game “Kingdom Hearts: Memory Melody” will all land on PS4 At the same time, new content exclusive to the platform also includes “The Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim Special Edition”, “Tom Clancy: The Division 2”, “The Wire: The Endless”, “What Remains of Edith Finch”, “The Gardens Between” and “Earth Defense Force: Overkill.”

At the same time, new works will be added to the PS4 and PS5 dual versions, including “Rainbow Six: Siege”, “Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition”, “Chorus” and “The Gardens Between”. Friends who subscribe, remember not to miss it.