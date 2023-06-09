Now 1&1 is slowly getting going

The start of Germany’s fourth mobile network fell through. 1&1 was unable to deliver at the turn of the year and had just put five radio sites into operation. But now the competitor for Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica/o2 should really get going.

1&1 boss: Net start failed, but things are looking up

Ralph Dommermuth, head of 1&1, has to deliver. The supposed start of Germany’s own 5G network is now half a year ago. The company screwed it up badly and has been looking for someone to blame ever since.

Nothing can be changed about the botched start, but 1&1 still has to get its own network up and running. “Can I shine today? No, I can not do that”, admits Dommermuth. “But the construction capacities are growing and if things work out as contractually guaranteed by our expansion partners, then we will.” will complete 3,000 locations in each of the next few years” (Source: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung via Golem).

That’s a decent call if it can be kept this time. At the original start date by the end of 2022 there should already be 1,000 locations to be in operation. The botched start brought 1&1 not only negative publicity but also an investigation by the Federal Network Agency. It is the first of its kind and could theoretically result in fines running into the millions.

However, it is still unclear whether this will happen. Especially since there are now signs at 1&1 that the network construction is picking up speed. “We see in the second quarter that the Construction output already increases significantly. At the end of the quarter we will have more than 200 radio masts”, explains Dommermuth further. He is also positive about the planning of the cooperation partners.

However, it is not enough to set up the radio masts. Only then is the actual mobile radio technology used. 1&1 relies on OpenRAN technology for this and would be the only one on the German market so far. The technology-open approach enables components from different manufacturers to work together seamlessly.

1&1 can no longer afford mistakes

According to Dommermuth, the installation of radio cells will also take time. The timetable mentioned will now be able to be met. For 1&1 customers or anyone who wants to become one, that is at least one first streak of light on the horizon, after the provider has not covered itself in glory with its promises.