Now Battle Beast in the free live stream

The Wacken Open Air 2023 is in full swing and then somehow not. On the big stages, there are big changes in time and plans. Here you can find out where you can always see a piece of the festival in the free live stream.

Starting today, August 2nd, 2023, the Schleswig-Holstein village of Wacken welcomes over 50,000 metal fans with an additional day. The Berlin rock band is allowed to kick off the live streams Skew Siskin make. But today is also a celebration Doro her 40th anniversary on the stage. Among other things, today are also Skindred, Battle Beast and Beyond the Black to see.

It doesn’t matter if you couldn’t get tickets for Wacken 2023 or just didn’t get a suitable holiday for the festival this year: Luckily you can also watch the spectacle in the live stream.

Which bands & artists can be seen in the live stream?

A exact plan there is always first about the acts that you can see in the live stream in the morning of each day. As soon as the information is available, we will enter it in the lists below.

Die confirmed acts so farwhich can be seen in the live stream, we have summarized them here:

Wednesday 8/2/23

band/artist

time

Stage

Skew Siskin 3pm Louder Holy Moses 4pm Faster + Harder Nervosa 4:45pm Louder Your Cousin 6pm Louder Skindred 6:30pm Faster + Harder Ankor 7:15pm Louder Broilers 7:45pm Faster + Harder Battle Beast 8:45 pm Louder Doro 10:00 pm Faster + Harder Beyond the Black 10:15 pm Louder Direct to the free live stream of the Faster + Harder StageDirect to the free live stream of the Louder Stage

Thursday 8/3/23

band/artist

time

Stage

Helloween 10pm Faster + Harder Amorphis 10pm Louder

Freitag, 4.8.23

band/artist

time

Stage

Donots 19:00 Louder

Saturday 8/5/23

band/artist

time

Stage

Killswitch Engage

17:45 Uhr

Faster + Harder

Heaven Shall Burn

20:45 Uhr

Faster + Harder

Dropkick Murphys

00:15 Uhr

Faster + Harder

Here you can find the complete line-up of Wacken 2023.

Wacken 2023 live stream

As in previous years, you can watch a large part of the festival for free via MagentaMusik and via the paid TV streaming service Magenta TV.

The live stream shows you the “Faster + Harder” and “Louder” stages and accompanies the festival over the 4 days from August 2nd to 5th, 2023. In addition, more festival insights, pictures from behind the scenes and broadcast interviews.

The live stream times

2.8.23, Wednesday from 11:55 am until 11:15 p.m. 8/3/23, Thursday from 2:55 p.m until 11:30 p.m. 4.8.23, Friday from 3:10 p.m to 1:45 a.m. 8/5/23, Saturday from 3:10 p.m until 2:00 a.m. Faster + Harder Stage: for the free W:O:A 2023 live streamLouder Stage: for the free W:O:A 2023 live stream

