“Alien Breed Trilogy” (Alien Breed Trilogy) developed by Team17 software is currently free for 72 hours on the GOG platform (note*). As long as you log in to your GOG.com platform account to claim the game, you can save it permanently and download the game at any time. These three works are priced at NT$750 in the Steam package.

“Alien Breed Trilogy” is the three works launched by Team17 in 2010, namely “Alien Breed: Impact”, “Alien Breed 2: Assault”, “Alien Breed 2: Assault”, Alien Breed 3: Descent is an isometric shooter game.

Starting from the first generation of “Alien Breed: Shock”, the story describes the space engineer Theodore J. Conrad’s spaceship collided with another mysterious spaceship in hyperspace, and accidentally discovered many hostile aliens and monsters.

“Alien Breed Trilogy” is free for a limited time until 22:00 on February 17, 2023 Taiwan time. Players who want to claim it need to log in to their GOG.com platform account to claim the game before the time limit, and they can save it permanently and download the game at any time .

“Alien Breed Trilogy” store page: Click me to go

※GOG.com is a digital distribution platform for video games and movies. It is operated by GOG, whose parent company is CD Projekt Group, a well-known Polish game publisher. The most famous CD Projekt Red development team under it has produced “The Witcher 3″ and ” Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077″ and other masterpieces.