Now there is also the RTX 4070 with five fans: will they be enough to cool it?

If five fans seems like too much for an RTX 4090, you are not ready for the latest craze from Chinese manufacturer MaxSun. In fact, the company has just launched one in Asia RTX 4070 with five fanscompletely identical to those of its older sister put on sale a few months ago.

The card is called MaxSun MegaGamer MGG GeForce RTX 4070 OC12G. The GPU is the least expensive ever in the MGG line and, in technical terms, uses an AD104 GPU with 5,888 CUDA Cores clocked at 2,580 MHz, against the 2,475 MHz of the version stock by NVIDIA. The memory is equal to 12 GB of GDDR6X VRAM at 21 GT/s, while its TGP is equal to 215 W, slightly higher than the 200W recommended by NVIDIA. The video card uses the 12VHPWR connector, completely useless in a GPU with only 215W.

In any case, it is the MaxSun RTX 4070 cooling system its strong point: the video card, in fact, has two 110 mm fans, a 100 mm fan and two smaller fans in the top panel. Added to these fans is a system consisting of a vapor chamber and ben new ones heatpipewhich should guarantee unparalleled cooling…

…At least in theory, since MaxSun’s RTX 4090 still gets hot, despite its five fans. Fortunately, for the RTX 4070 the problem seems to have been resolved: With a cooling system like that – assuming it works properly – the card could become a godsend for many overclockers.

Unfortunately, however, the complex cooling makes the RTX 4070 MGG more expensive than other RTX 4070s on the market: the Chinese price of the GPU, in fact, is equal to 5,299 Yuan, or approximately 680 Euros. On average, however, the other RTX 4070s are in the price range between 3,800 and 4,200 Yuan, fluctuating around 500 Euros.