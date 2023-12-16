Now with 4% interest on daily money + €50 bonus

Are you looking for a great deal on a new checking account? Then Comdirect’s offer could be just right for you. You currently receive a starting credit of 50 euros and will be rewarded with attractive interest on the daily money you deposit. We have looked at the conditions and will show you who would benefit from switching accounts.

High daily interest rates + €50 bonus for checking accounts with Comdirect

With the Comdirect checking account you get a Direct bank checking account with many convenient functions such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and app banking (View offer at Comdirect). Account management is free if you have a monthly inflow of at least 700 euros. If you are under 28 years old, the account is generally free.

New customers receive every checking account automatically also a current account with an interest rate of 4 percent per year. The interest rate applies for 6 months from the opening of the account for up to 1,000,000 euros of investment amount.

For every month in which the minimum receipt of funds is not reached, one falls Account management fee of 4.90 euros at. There is a checking account a Visa debit card for free for cashless payments and cash withdrawals at Visa ATMs in the European Economic Area. You can do that too Withdraw cash free of charge from almost all ATMs worldwide and in German retail outlets.

Die Conditions for the starting credit of 50 euros are particularly easy to fulfill. To receive the bonus, you must within the first 3 months of opening your account at least 5 transactions (transfer, deposit, withdrawal, direct debit, ATM withdrawal) each worth at least 25 euros carry out. The bonus will then be transferred to the new checking account from the 4th month.

Who is the Comdirect checking account worthwhile for?

Comdirect’s offer is worth it if your current checking account is too expensive or no longer up to date. It is a good offer, especially for young people under 28 and for everyone who is moving their salary account. The 50 euro starting credit is a nice bonus, especially since the conditions here are particularly easy to achieve. You can also benefit from very good interest rates with the current account.

