Now you can use WhatsApp on 4 different phones: how to do it and what it’s for

After the announcements of the past months, finally it’s official and it can be done really: WhatsApp can be used on 4 different phones.

The confirmation has arrived in the Italian afternoon of April 25th by Mark Zuckerberg himself: “Starting today, you can access the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones,” Meta’s number one wrote on Facebook.

How to use WhatsApp on 4 phones

As is often the case, the novelty is being released worldwide (WhatsApp has about 2 billion users), therefore it is possible that it is not yet accessible for everyone and everywhere. However, it is also valid for Italy, and trying it is not difficult.

To do this it is necessary open WhatsApp on the phone you want to add: instead of entering the phone number as we usually do, you can click on the new option Connect to an existing device to access a QR Code to scan using your primary phone. You have to open the WhatsApp app on that, then the procedure changes depending on whether you have an Android smartphone or an iPhone:

In the first case you need to touch the 3 dots in the upper right corner, then Connected devices and then Connect a deviceyou will have to enter the Pin or fingerprint and then scan the QR Code shown on the screen of the device to be connected;

In the case of iOS you pass by SettingsThen Connected devices e Connect a devicealso proceeding here to unlock and then frame the QR Code on the screen of the device to be connected.

What is the use of having WhatsApp on 4 phones

This is the first time WhatsApp can be used on multiple smartphones at the same time: so far it could only be done on one phone and multiple desktop devices Associates. In this way, the messages will be synchronized on all, including other phones, so that even if one is turned off, you can access the app from the others and find all the conversations.

Telegram and Messenger also offer this feature, but with one important difference: WhatsApp is currently the only app that also allows you to do this with end-to-end encryption protection.

The company explained that you can “use WhatsApp on 4 connected devices at the same time, without keeping your main phone connected” but that you must “log into your primary phone every 14 days to make connected devices stay connected to the WhatsApp account”.

