Now you want to experience the preview version of iOS 17 and other Apple operating systems, as long as you register as a developer for free

In the past, there was news that Apple planned to allow more people to join and test the new version of the operating system in advance. The new versions of the operating system such as iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 announced during WWDC 2023, currently only need to log in to the Apple account on the device. Register as a developer, and you can choose to download and install developer preview versions such as iOS 17 in the “Beta Update Item” added in the software update option.

In fact, the function of selecting software update items has been added as early as iOS 16.5, but Apple is obviously starting with iOS 17 and other operating systems, and is preparing to allow more people to join the pre-test, without having to wait until July to pass the general public preview version to experience.

Compared with the past, you have to pay $99 to join the developer program to get the download file of the new version of the operating system in advance. At present, as long as you first register your personal account on the official Apple developer website for free, you can download the new version of the homework on the machine that has registered for the public test. System preview version.

Of course, in such a case, although the user registers as a developer, he cannot obtain any development resource content because he has not paid any fees.

In addition to iOS 17, the operating systems currently available for download and preview include iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10, but considering that there are still many problems in the current preview version, it is recommended to download and install on an idle machine first, otherwise there may be many abnormalities For example, in the discussion board of Pikkick, many people have reported that they cannot log in normally when using online banking.

