In the face of the current highly competitive mobile game market environment, NoxPlayer took the lead in launching a new product form “NoxPlayerZ”.

Since 2012, with the rapid popularization of smart phones, the emergence of games such as “Legend of Legends”, “Princess Link” and “Genshin Impact”, the global mobile game market has ushered in an industry explosion. In order to meet the growing demand of mobile game users, Android mobile phone emulators also came into being.

With the vast market space of the mobile game simulator industry and the gradual discovery of high-value users, Microsoft and Google have successively launched the Windows 11 Android subsystem and the Google game PC version in 2021, announcing the official entry of the two giants. Among them, Google also pointed out that the Taiwan market is the most frequently used market for emulators in the world, and pointed out that Taiwanese players pay more attention to the large-screen experience on the PC platform.

A new form appeared, a better user experience

“Night God Z” changed the design concept of the original Android emulator of the night god simulator, and was more inclined to the concept of Android “integrated game platform”. After startup, the main interface is more concise, and at the same time, more game elements are added. This is basically the same as the PC version of Google Play Game. Users can directly select or search for their favorite games to download and play.

“Night God Z” supports different engine versions of Android 5/7/9 at the same time, and automatically selects the most suitable engine version for the user to start the corresponding game. “Night God Z” will be fully equipped with the new Android 12 version, providing professional e-sports players with more updates. Top gaming experience.

Massive game selection, perfectly compatible with Android games/applications

Unlike Microsoft’s Win 11 Android subsystem and Google Play Game for PC, which only support a limited number of games, Nox Z is perfectly compatible with most games and applications on the market.

After 8 years of deep cultivation and evolution of simulators, “Night God Z” has richer experience both at the technical level and the product level. It can provide hundreds of millions of users around the world with a massive selection of Google Play official genuine source games and an excellent user experience.

Fully upgraded performance for a smooth gaming experience

“Night God Z” has been re-upgraded on the basis of the original night God simulator. The GPU utilization rate is increased while the CPU resource usage is reduced. It provides users with a high-definition and smooth gaming experience while reducing the CPU resource usage.

In addition, “Night God Z” has also improved in terms of startup speed and frame rate. Not only that, Nox Z is also optimized for coexistence with Microsoft Win11 Android Subsystem (WSA) and Google Play Game for PC.

Powerful product features to meet the diverse needs of players

“Nyx Z” improves performance while retaining the product features of the Nox simulator. Compared with the basic keyboard and mouse settings of the Google Play Game PC version, “Night God Z” supports setting the keyboard and mouse buttons and connecting the handle for control. Players can also set and modify according to their personal habits. In addition, “Night God Z” still supports 120FPS high frame rate, handle connection, and retains functions on the basis of improving performance. Players who want to experience Noxa Z first can go to the official website of Noxa Z.