Since 2012, with the rapid popularization of smartphones and the emergence of phenomenal games such as[Legendary Showdown][Princess Link][Genshin Impact]the global mobile game market has ushered in an industry explosion. In order to meet the growing needs of mobile game users, Android phone emulators have also emerged.

With the vast market space of the mobile game simulator industry and the gradual discovery of high-value users, Microsoft and Google have successively launched the Windows 11 Android subsystem and Google Play PC version in 2021, announcing the official entry of the two giants. Among them, Google also pointed out that the Taiwan market is the most frequently used market for emulators in the world, and pointed out that Taiwanese players pay more attention to the large-screen experience on the PC platform.

In the face of the current fiercely competitive market environment, NoxPlayer took the lead in launching a new product form – NoxPlayerZ, indicating that the leader of Taiwanese simulators should respond to the next generation Z young people to launch a younger type of transformation product.

A new form appeared, a better user experience

Night God Z changed the design concept of the original Android emulator of the night god simulator, and the whole is more inclined to the concept of Android “integrated game platform”. After startup, the main interface is more concise, and more game elements are added at the same time. This point is basically the same as the PC version of Google Play Game. Users can directly select or search for their favorite games to download and play.

At the same time, Ye Shen Z supports different engine versions of Android 5/7/9, and automatically selects the most suitable engine version for users to start the corresponding game. Ye Shen Z will also be fully equipped with the new Android 12 version, providing professional e-sports players with more top-notch games experience.

Massive game selection, perfectly compatible with Android games/applications

Unlike Microsoft Win 11 Android Subsystem and Google Play Game for PC which only support a certain number of games, Nox Z is perfectly compatible with most games and applications on the market. After 8 years of deep cultivation and evolution of simulators, Yeshen Z has richer experience both at the technical level and the product level. It can provide hundreds of millions of users around the world with a massive selection of Google Play official genuine source games and an excellent user experience.

Fully upgraded performance for a smooth gaming experience

Night God Z has been re-upgraded on the basis of the original night God simulator. The GPU utilization rate is increased and the CPU resource usage is reduced. It provides users with a high-definition and smooth gaming experience while effectively reducing the CPU resource usage. In addition, the Night God Z has also significantly improved in terms of startup speed and frame rate. Not only that, Nox Z is also optimized for coexistence of Microsoft Win11 Android Subsystem (WSA) and Google Play Game PC version.

Powerful product features to meet the diverse needs of players

While improving the performance of the Night God Z, it still retains the powerful product functions of the Night God Simulator. Compared with the basic keyboard and mouse settings of the PC version of Google Play Game, Ye Shen Z supports setting the keyboard and mouse buttons and connecting the handle for control. Players can also set and modify according to their personal habits. In addition, the Night God Z still supports 120FPS high frame rate, handle connection, and retains powerful functions on the basis of improving performance.

After the release of the new Noxa Z, it is expected to bring a simpler and lazy experience to the original old users and new players who have not been in contact with them. Players who want to experience Noxa Z first can go to the official website to learn more: https://tw. bignox.com/noxplayerz/