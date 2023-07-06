NP-FZ100 Battery my USB C Charging port? There Patona NP-FZ100 Akku mit USB C im Test

Almost all current Sony cameras use the NP-FZ100 battery type, which is also great! Accordingly, there are dozens of alternative batteries, sometimes better, sometimes worse, but always a lot cheaper than the original Sony battery.
But a new type of NP-FZ100 battery caught my eye, NP-FZ100 batteries with USB C charging port!
These batteries have an integrated USB C port so that you can easily charge them on your cell phone charger, power bank, etc. without a special charger. Sounds exciting!
This way you can save weight on the go and charge several batteries at the same time more easily.
One of the most exciting models here is the new Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C. In addition to the USB C port, this is a NP-FZ100 battery of the latest generation with 2400mAh.
Sounds exciting, but what does it look like in practice? Is the high capacity compatible with the USB C port, which of course requires space in the battery? Do we really have a higher capacity here than with the typical NP-FZ100 batteries?
Let’s find out in the test!
Many thanks to Patona for providing the battery for this test.
An NP-FZ100 battery with USB C port?
At first glance, the Patona is a fairly classic NP-FZ100 battery. This relies on a neatly processed black plastic housing.
The fit is impeccable in my Sony A1 and A7R IV, despite the USB C port.
The USB C port is on the opposite side of the normal camera contacts. In addition to these, there is a small status LED on the top, which lights up red/green when charging.
The weight
Normally we always want a camera that weighs as little as possible. But with batteries, low weight is always “suspicious”. Especially with NP-FZ100 batteries I noticed a clear connection between weight and capacity.
The Patona is the heaviest replica NP-FZ100 battery I’ve ever had in my hands! This is also heavier than other NP-FZ100 batteries with USB C port.
This looks very promising, but the original Sony battery is still heavier.
The test setup
I test NP-FZ100 batteries with what is called an electrical load. This allows me to discharge the battery in a controlled manner with a load of my choice.
The batteries are discharged to a voltage of 6.0V, which in my experience is +- the voltage at which the Sony cameras declare the battery empty.
There are at least two test runs here, one with 1.5A load and one with 0.2A. 1.5A corresponds to +- the maximum load of a NP-FZ100 battery in a camera when filming.
0.2A is more of a slow shooting.
The capacity of the NP-FZ100 battery with USB C
Let’s get to the most exciting point, the capacitance measurement.
Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C capacity in MAh Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C capacity in Wh
Unfortunately, here we see the usual picture. The original Sony NP-FZ100 battery still clearly has the best capacity. This is not a mistake either, I have now tested several Sony NP-FZ100 batteries and it was always the same picture. It is also the heaviest battery.
But it is exciting who follows in second place, the Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C.
This also clearly stands out from the other alternative NP-FZ100 batteries, which tells us that we have a new “generation” of battery cells here.
The Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C is on par with the original Sony battery! Especially with the higher load (1.5A) the jump is quite clear.
So when filming you can count on a noticeably longer runtime.
The loading
You can also charge the Patona NP-FZ100 battery “regularly” in an NP-FZ100 charger or camera despite the USB C port.
But how long does it take to charge on a USB charger? The USB charger should offer at least 5V/1A, whether USB A to USB C charger or USB PD charger does not matter.
Charging time of the Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C
Charging via USB C takes about 4:48 hours. This isn’t overly fast, but it’s okay. The charging power varies between 3.x and almost 5W.
Conclusion
I find the concept of providing NP-FZ100 batteries with a USB C port super exciting! Especially if you are traveling with light luggage, you can save yourself a charger. You can also charge an “infinite number” of batteries at the same time, provided you have enough USB ports.
The Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C does not offer any disadvantages.
You can charge the battery via USB C or with a classic NP-FZ100 charger. The capacity is the best I’ve seen with an alternative NP-FZ100 battery so far.
Charging via USB-C takes a while, about 4:48 hours, but that’s okay. Alternatively, you can continue to use a classic NP-FZ100 charger, the choice is yours. The battery charges with a maximum of 5W or 5V/1A, so it does not place any great demands on the USB charger.
The capacity is interesting. No, according to my measurements, the Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C still does not come close to the capacity of the original Sony battery.
However, the Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C is the best alternative battery! This clearly ranks second on my list of the best and even with a noticeable lead over other NP-FZ100 batteries.
So we really have a “new generation” NP-FZ100 battery in front of us.
Therefore I can absolutely recommend the Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C port!