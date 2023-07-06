NP-FZ100 Battery my USB C Charging port? There Patona NP-FZ100 Akku mit USB C im Test

Almost all current Sony cameras use the NP-FZ100 battery type, which is also great! Accordingly, there are dozens of alternative batteries, sometimes better, sometimes worse, but always a lot cheaper than the original Sony battery.

But a new type of NP-FZ100 battery caught my eye, NP-FZ100 batteries with USB C charging port!

These batteries have an integrated USB C port so that you can easily charge them on your cell phone charger, power bank, etc. without a special charger. Sounds exciting!

This way you can save weight on the go and charge several batteries at the same time more easily.

NP-FZ100 Akku mit USB C

One of the most exciting models here is the new Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C. In addition to the USB C port, this is a NP-FZ100 battery of the latest generation with 2400mAh.

Sounds exciting, but what does it look like in practice? Is the high capacity compatible with the USB C port, which of course requires space in the battery? Do we really have a higher capacity here than with the typical NP-FZ100 batteries?

Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to Patona for providing the battery for this test.

An NP-FZ100 battery with USB C port?

At first glance, the Patona is a fairly classic NP-FZ100 battery. This relies on a neatly processed black plastic housing.

The fit is impeccable in my Sony A1 and A7R IV, despite the USB C port.

The USB C port is on the opposite side of the normal camera contacts. In addition to these, there is a small status LED on the top, which lights up red/green when charging.

The weight

Normally we always want a camera that weighs as little as possible. But with batteries, low weight is always “suspicious”. Especially with NP-FZ100 batteries I noticed a clear connection between weight and capacity.

The Patona is the heaviest replica NP-FZ100 battery I’ve ever had in my hands! This is also heavier than other NP-FZ100 batteries with USB C port.

This looks very promising, but the original Sony battery is still heavier.

The test setup

I test NP-FZ100 batteries with what is called an electrical load. This allows me to discharge the battery in a controlled manner with a load of my choice.

The batteries are discharged to a voltage of 6.0V, which in my experience is +- the voltage at which the Sony cameras declare the battery empty.

There are at least two test runs here, one with 1.5A load and one with 0.2A. 1.5A corresponds to +- the maximum load of a NP-FZ100 battery in a camera when filming.

0.2A is more of a slow shooting.

The capacity of the NP-FZ100 battery with USB C

Let’s get to the most exciting point, the capacitance measurement.

Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C capacity in MAh Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C capacity in Wh

Unfortunately, here we see the usual picture. The original Sony NP-FZ100 battery still clearly has the best capacity. This is not a mistake either, I have now tested several Sony NP-FZ100 batteries and it was always the same picture. It is also the heaviest battery.

But it is exciting who follows in second place, the Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C.

This also clearly stands out from the other alternative NP-FZ100 batteries, which tells us that we have a new “generation” of battery cells here.

The Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C is on par with the original Sony battery! Especially with the higher load (1.5A) the jump is quite clear.

So when filming you can count on a noticeably longer runtime.

The loading

You can also charge the Patona NP-FZ100 battery “regularly” in an NP-FZ100 charger or camera despite the USB C port.

But how long does it take to charge on a USB charger? The USB charger should offer at least 5V/1A, whether USB A to USB C charger or USB PD charger does not matter.

Charging time of the Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C

Charging via USB C takes about 4:48 hours. This isn’t overly fast, but it’s okay. The charging power varies between 3.x and almost 5W.

Conclusion

I find the concept of providing NP-FZ100 batteries with a USB C port super exciting! Especially if you are traveling with light luggage, you can save yourself a charger. You can also charge an “infinite number” of batteries at the same time, provided you have enough USB ports.

The Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C does not offer any disadvantages.

You can charge the battery via USB C or with a classic NP-FZ100 charger. The capacity is the best I’ve seen with an alternative NP-FZ100 battery so far.

Charging via USB-C takes a while, about 4:48 hours, but that’s okay. Alternatively, you can continue to use a classic NP-FZ100 charger, the choice is yours. The battery charges with a maximum of 5W or 5V/1A, so it does not place any great demands on the USB charger.

The capacity is interesting. No, according to my measurements, the Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C still does not come close to the capacity of the original Sony battery.

However, the Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C is the best alternative battery! This clearly ranks second on my list of the best and even with a noticeable lead over other NP-FZ100 batteries.

So we really have a “new generation” NP-FZ100 battery in front of us.

Therefore I can absolutely recommend the Patona NP-FZ100 battery with USB C port!

