NPC videos and more: 3 TikTok trends explained to boomers (and those who are outraged)

The most loved, hated and least understood trend on TikTok right now is born in Japan last summer: it is that of the so-called Video NPCs or NPC Streamingwhich also arrived forcefully in Italy during the autumn and on which many words of disdain were spent by those who evidently have not yet understood how TikTok works and why it is as successful as it is.

Here we explain why There’s really no point in raising your shields and getting indignanthow Video NPCs work and why they are called that and we also tell you about another couple of trends that are going strong on the social platform by ByteDance. Before they too make anyone indignant.

tiktok: a Natuecoco NPC Video

Giuliana, the Italian way to NPC Videos

In English, the acronym NPC stands for Non-Playable Character o Non-Player Character (non-playable or non-player character, with whom it is not possible to play): in Italian it is PNG, and in video games it indicates all the characters managed by the computer or by artificial intelligence. The extras of the virtual worlds, in simple words: the passers-by of the various GTAthe people who inhabit medieval cities in Elder Scrolls, the shopkeepers of Starfield (here is our test) and so on.

Understanding this is essential to understand NPC Videos: whoever creates them acts like a virtual person, therefore with a set of limited and pre-set movements and always saying more or less the same things. At the beginning, Video NPCs were made like this and precisely simulated simulated lives. At least until Natuecoco, a Japanese creator with 1.6 million followers, she came up with an idea: film herself live, act (a little) as if she were an NPC and react (a lot, but in a cumbersome way) when one of the viewers left a comment, liked it and above all made a monetary donation. Each input corresponds to a reaction, but always chosen from a limited number of reactions. Exactly like NPCs in video games do, which they sit there doing nothing until whoever is playing interacts with them and at that point they react with a series of pre-set actions and phrases.

The success was enormous and overwhelming, so much so today Natuecoco presents himself on TikTok as The original NPC: about a million views for the hashtag #videonpc and more 14 billion (yes, billions) for #npc, which contains everything. But really everything: there is also Prime Minister Meloni who makes her heart with her hands.

This is because obviously the trend has also reached us, where it has found a notable interpreter in the young woman Giuliana Florio (photo at top of page)who just like that reached half a million followers (there were 200 thousand a few days ago): in his videos from NPC, which have now more attempts at imitation of Puzzle Week, the distinctive trait is that he speaks in Neapolitan, quotes “o sacr cor and San Gennaro” or says “amma does TikTok? And make it good for me” and so on. Florio, whose most recognizable line is the onomatopoeic “frrr rah”, made a good point aware of the fact that this success may be fleeting and indeed willing to exploit it while it lasts, also to have a visibility that could open career doors that have hitherto been closed.

Florio has a degree in Sociology, but this is not the reason why the controversy “NPC Videos are evil, more culture is needed on TikTok” is totally meaningless. The reason is that the culture is already there on TikTok, as the numbers say and as those who really frequent the platform know well: there are creators who read paper newspapers to their followers (incredible but true), there is BookTok available in many countries, there are dozens and dozens of museums, small, large or enormous , There are lessons in physics, quantum physics, astronomy, mathematics, grammar. There’s all this and then there’s everything else, there are 7-second videos that make you laugh, kittens, dogs, ballet and lip-sync, silly things and lots of light content. There is so much of everything on TikTok, which is its strength and the reason why it continues to achieve growth percentages month after month for the past 3 years.

tiktok: one of Giuliana Florio’s videos

tiktok: Angie and the Tube Girl trend

Tube Girl, girls on the subway

In the midst of this, there is a lot of everything, in addition to the Video NPCs other interesting and relatively recent trendslike the one called Tube Girl.

As we understand, it was born in a subway (or rather, in the subway par excellence, the London Tube) and involves a girl. In particular, the Malaysian model Sabrina Bahsoon, who last August 13 posted a very short clip in which he filmed himself on the subway, recalling that “cool girls don’t have a driving license but use public transport”. Since then, the hashtag #tubegirl has garnered over 1.5 billion views and Bahsoon’s videos have obviously been widely imitated. That It’s easy but not very easy: you sit in a carriage, in front of a window so as to take advantage of the fan effect, you set the smartphone’s zoom to 0.5x and then in post production you possibly slow down the movement until it becomes a little jerky.

They are also needed long hair and a certain cheek, if you are not lucky enough to be alone. But it can be done, as the Italian Angelica Siciliani Fendi demonstrated (Angie Tutorials, who we interviewed a year ago) in the Milan metro.

tiktok: the beginning of Jake and Emily’s story

What happened to Jake and Emily?

Another phenomenon that it’s not really a trend but it has all the potential to become one it’s what concerns Jake and Emily: there is so much interest in the story on the platform that TikTok has created quite a few two automatic search strings (we explained to her last March) su “Jake and Emily Billings” ed “Emily Billings replies to Jake”.

The protagonists of the story are precisely Emily Billingsa young model who has just under 300 thousand followers on TikTok, and the little-known Jake, which is now over 11 thousand but which less than a month ago was well below 8 thousand. On October 15, Jake publishes a video in which he films himself walking through New York, where he has just moved, he says he was invited to a party, which can bring a person and that he would like this person to be Emily: “The video is for Emily Billings, if you’re not her leave or tag her,” she says plainly at the beginning.

The clip is viewed almost 3 million timesalso from Emily, who duets it, smiling at what Jake says in the video and inviting him to write to her on Instagram: she seems absolutely willing to go to the party with him, but a few hours later removes the duet without any explanation (at the time of writing, some traces still remain on TikTok). The explanation was that the two were probably arranging to see each other in the real world.

Which actually happened on the evening of last November 2, when Jake and Emily went out together and shared two different videos, each on their respective profile, to give followers the happy ending they were waiting for. Or the happy beginning, depending on how romantic you are.

Jake and Emily’s is among other things a trend within the trendyet another example of the so-called Travis Kelce Effect (from the name of singer Taylor Swift’s current boyfriend) and the practice of Shoot your Shot typical of relationships in the age of social networks. But maybe we’ll talk about this another time.

