NPCs come to interact with players more naturally!If you extend your hand, it will be ready to shake your hand and move the chair together | Txnet

New Study Proposes New Method for Human-Virtual Character Interaction

A new study has proposed a groundbreaking method for improving human interaction with virtual characters in fields such as virtual reality, augmented reality, games, and human-computer interaction. The study, authored by experts in the field, focuses on the interaction tasks between people and virtual characters, especially the interaction involving objects, and introduces a new scheme called online whole-body action response synthesis.

The study addresses the real-time interaction between virtual characters and players, requiring the virtual character to dynamically adjust according to the operator’s movements. This includes interactions involving objects, such as moving a chair with an avatar, which requires special attention to the precise movements of the operator’s hands.

In order to support the new task, the author first constructed two data sets, named HHI and CoChair respectively, and proposed a unified method. The HHI data set is a large-scale whole-body action response dataset containing 30 interaction categories, 10 pairs of human skeleton types, and a total of 5000 interaction sequences. The CoChair data set, on the other hand, includes 8 different chairs, 5 interaction modes and 10 pairs of different skeletons, with a total of 3000 sequences.

The method proposed in the study has proven effective in producing high-quality reaction actions on the HHI and CoChair data sets, achieving an instant inference speed of 25 FPS on an A100. The study also verified the effectiveness of the method on existing human interaction datasets Interhuman and Chi3D.

The new approach includes a focus on social affordance carriers, objects or people that encode social affordance information, and proposes a carrier-centered representation of social affordances. The study also introduces a social affordance prediction module to enable virtual characters to make decisions based on predictions, effectively improving the perception of virtual characters.

Quantitative testing of the new method showed that it outperforms existing methods in all metrics. The study also conducted ablation experiments which demonstrated the necessity of using social affordance normalization and the local coordinate system in the proposed method.

Visual results from the study showed that virtual characters trained using the new method react faster and can better capture local gestures, resulting in more realistic and natural grasping actions in collaboration.

For more details on the research, the original paper is available for reference. This new method is expected to greatly enhance the social experience between human players and virtual characters and bring about a new way of entertainment in the fields of virtual reality, augmented reality, and gaming.

