NRW: Sauerland wind farm with 35 wind turbines coming in 2028

The largest German state of North Rhine-Westphalia is stepping on the gas with greentech expansion and is to get a large wind farm in the Sauerland. 35 wind turbines should be able to supply up to 150,000 households with electricity. If everything goes as planned, green electricity can flow by the end of 2028.

One of the largest wind farms in North Rhine-Westphalia is to be built by the end of 2028 in the Herdringer Forest between Möhnesee (Soest district) and Arnsberg (Hochsauerland district). The Kulturstiftung Schloss Herdringen as the owner of the area and the project development company Juwi have agreed on this, as the company announced on Monday in Wörrstadt (Rhineland-Palatinate). Juwi did not provide any information about the planned investment volume.

500 hectares with 35 wind turbines in the 7.5 megawatt class

Up to 35 wind turbines in the 7.5 megawatt class, which are up to 270 meters high, are planned on around 1,500 hectares. The park would have a capacity of more than 260 megawatts. According to Juwi, more than 150,000 households could be supplied with the electricity generated.

For comparison: According to the State Association for Renewable Energies NRW (LEE), previous wind farms in NRW have an installed capacity of up to 160 megawatts. According to earlier LEE information, a project with 59 systems and around 390 megawatts of output is planned in Wittgensteiner Land. According to the wind industry portal, almost 3,700 wind turbines with an output of around 6,900 megawatts were installed in NRW at the end of April.

The systems in the Herdringer Forest are to be built primarily on damaged forest areas, so-called calamity areas. This has been made easier since the end of 2022 by a new decree from the state government. The distances to the nearest closed residential development should be at least 1000 meters.

Wind farm construction from mid-2027

The next step is to prepare the expert opinions required for approval. “If everything goes according to plan, construction of the wind farm could begin in mid-2027,” said a company spokesman. According to the foundation, the income from wind energy is to be used for reforestation of the forest areas destroyed by drought and bark beetles.

The neighboring municipalities of Arnsberg, Möhnesee and Ense are to receive the so-called municipal tax of 0.2 cents per kilowatt hour generated per year for 20 years. According to Juwi, this would mean more than 350,000 euros per year for Arnsberg. With a wind savings certificate, citizens should be able to participate financially. A local electricity tariff is also being considered.

Juwi is a subsidiary of the municipal energy supplier MVV Energie from Mannheim.

