NTT’s cloud-native Managed Detection and Response service is born, helping companies achieve performance goals while improving security.

The new analytics-based MDR offering combines human and computing expertise with leading technologies and threat intelligence. A solution to reduce the mean time of detection and response to cyber attacks. The service is based on Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft’s next generation platform for security information and event management (SIEM). It leverages AI, automation, and threat intelligence. Sentinel enables organizations to gather data, at scale, across all users, devices, apps and infrastructure, both on-premises and in multi-cloud environments.

The strategic alliance between NTT and Microsoft

Using analytics, machine learning and threat intelligence, the service identifies suspicious activity and minimizes false positives. With built-in orchestration and automation of common tasks, organizations can quickly respond to incidents and isolate threats remotely. This latest offering represents a further step in the multi-year strategic alliance (SCA) between NTT and Microsoft, signed in 2020. Since then, the two companies have collaborated to build advanced solutions for public, private and edge cloud, data and AI , digital and application innovation, modern workplace and, more recently, for security.

New cloud-native security analytics service

With more than 25 years of experience in Microsoft environments, with more than 5,000 specialized engineers and more than 10,000 Microsoft certifications, NTT offers an advanced combination of application and systems integration. As well as managed security and cloud consulting and services built on Microsoft platforms and delivered globally.

One step ahead of the forwards

Charlie Li, Senior Executive Vice President: Managed Cloud and Infrastructure Services, di NTT

Organizations typically use a mix of security technologies that are not aligned. This approach disjointed it has resulted in organizations often being unable to detect hard-to-detect threats and lacking the agility to mitigate them. Many just add more layers of security. In fact, increasing the complexity and generating an even higher number of logs and alerts that are not treated. NTT’s MDR service helps organizations stay one step ahead of attackers. With a direct impact on workforce productivity and customer satisfaction. And this is thanks to real-time and long-term threat correlation with advanced analytics and continuous monitoring of digital transactions. The service delivers a solid cyber resiliency posture, with positive effects on an organization’s operational, financial, and resource resilience.

The benefits of collaboration

Csaba Deme, General Manager, Global Security Sales di Microsoft

We are extremely pleased to expand our current strategic relationship with NTT through the launch of the new MDR service, powered by Microsoft Sentinel. Able to protect and to support further our mutual customers.

With its status as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider, plus 8 specializations, NTT is the ideal partner to extend this partnership. Additionally, NTT is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and has a strong track record with more than 20 Microsoft Partner Awards, including Partner of the Year.

New scalable, cloud-native security analytics service

It is expected that the size of the global managed detection and response market will increase from $2.6 billion in 2022 to $5.6 billion by 2027. Among the factors driving the growth of the sector: the shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals and budget constraints, government regulations and stringent compliance requirements for the adoption of MDR services. NTT’s MDR Base Service includes service levels and deployment options, as well as support for add-ons that provide additional functionality to extend detection capabilities and response actions. Current add-ons are MDR for Endpoint and Security Device Management (SecDM) for MDR, for Security Devices and Services.