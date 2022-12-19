Home Technology Nubia Z50 lowers the price threshold for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones to RMB 2,999
Nubia Z50 lowers the price threshold for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones to RMB 2,999

Nubia Z50 lowers the price threshold for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones to RMB 2,999

Although 2022 is coming to an end, more and more brands of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagships are still coming. Today it’s Nubia’s turn to launch its new Z50, and its positioning feels like a routine upgrade that comes with the new SoC. In terms of appearance, there are not many highlights of this product, and the colors are divided into black, white and blue. However, the built-in 5,000mAh Z50 did not inherit the relatively thin body of the previous Z40S Pro. Although its weight has dropped to a minimum of 197g, the corresponding thicknesses of the plain leather and glass versions have risen to 8.71mm and 8.46mm respectively.

In addition to the 8 Gen 2 processor, the Z50 is also equipped with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Its front is a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED with a resolution of FHD+ and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone supports 80W wired fast charging and is equipped with dual speakers and an X-axis linear motor. Its selfie camera is 16MP, and the rear dual camera consists of a 64MP main camera (IMX787, with optical anti-shake) and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (Samsung JN1). The main camera still uses the 35mm focal length that the brand has focused on in recent years.

The most surprising thing about Nubia Z50 should be the price. It has five configurations of 8+128, 8+256, 12+256, 12+512 and 16+1T, and the price falls between RMB 2,999 and 5,999. Among them, the starting price of 2,999 yuan has refreshed the price threshold of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile phones, and it has directly dropped by 400 yuan on the basis of last week’s Moto X40, which is not too high.

